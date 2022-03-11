Indian Chamber of Commerce and The Energy and Resources Institute ink an MoU to set up a ‘Centre of Excellence on CSR and Sustainability

L-R: Mr.Namura Yutaka (Consul- General, Consulate General of Japan in Kolkata, India), Mr. Sanjay Budhia (Past President- ICC& MD- PATTON Group), Ms. Rowan Ainsworth (Consul General, Australian Consulate, Kolkata), Mr. Nicholas Low (Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata)

Kolkata, 11 March 2022: Indian Chamber of Commerce and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) join hands to set up a ‘Centre of Excellence on CSR and Sustainability’ on Friday 11th March 2022 in the presence of Mr. Nicholas Low, British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata; Mr. NAKAMURA Yutaka, Consul-General, Consulate-General of Japan in Kolkata; Ms. Rowan Ainsworth, Consul-General, Australian Consulate-General in Kolkata and Mr. Sanjay Budhia, Past President – ICC & MD – PATTON Group at The Lalit Great Eastern.

The ICC – TERI Centre of Excellence is a joint endeavour of the Indian Chambers of Commerce and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to address and devise solutions in an inclusive and holistic manner for all stakeholders. The Centre of Excellence envisions creating a knowledge platform, engaging with corporates, governments, NGOs and various other stakeholders in the CSR domain for achieving the national and global goals focusing on the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Centre of Excellence in its entirety shall focus on-

Generating and providing a global knowledge platform to become a prominent voice amongst corporates, NGOs, academia, and government on CSR, sustainability, and sustainable development

Demonstrating promising ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) framework to have productive and sustainable working for corporates and other stakeholders

Working towards India’s commitment to COP26 goal of Zero Emission by 2070 through Knowledge papers/reports, round tables, sensitization programs, etc

Conducting research, development, demonstration, and execution of innovative technologies and solutions on different thematic areas in the CSR domain

Popularizing NGO rating amongst the social sector in order to create a credible database of NGOs and implementing agencies in the country

Mr. Sanjay Budhia, Past President – ICC & MD – PATTON Group said, “ICC and TERI are focusing on working towards India’s commitment in COP26 goal of Zero Emission by 2070 through Knowledge papers/reports, round tables, sensitization programs, etc. While ICC is also a pro-active and forward-looking Chambers in the country, its forte is its ability to anticipate the needs of the future, respond to challenges, and prepare the stakeholders in the economy to benefit from these changes and opportunities and this MoU is a noticeable event to reiterate the same factors.”