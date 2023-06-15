Kolkata, 15, June 2023: Indian Chamber of Commerce hosted BIMSTEC Education Forum on Wednesday, 14th June at the Hyatt Regency. The forum served as a platform for conversation about the significance of education and how it may promote both sustainable regional development and regional cooperation. The forum focused on “Harnessing Demographic Dividend to Boost Economic Growth” Many esteemed guests like Mr Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University & Chairman, ICC National Expert Committee on Higher Education & Training, Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University & Former Chairman, UGC, Prof. (Dr.) Anupam Basu, Pro Vice Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University & Former Director, NIT, Durgapur, Prof. S. P. Singh, Vice Chancellor, Royal Global University, Assam, Ms. Daw Win Ei Khine, Founder & Owner, Streamline Training-Learning Centre (Myanmar Women Entrepreneurs’ Association), Prof. Dr Bhola Thapa, Vice Chancellor, Kathmandu University, Nepal, Dr Suborno Bose, Founder & Chief Mentor of the Indismart Group & IIHM & CEO, International Hospitality Council, UK, Prof. Surat Horachaikul, Assistant Professor, Department of International Relations & Director, Indian Studies Center, Chulalongkorn University, Dr Debanjan Chakrabarti, Director East & North East India, British Council (virtually) and Mr. Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group & Co-Chair, ICC National Expert Committee on Higher Education & Training took part in the forum discussion.

Since 1947, India has risen to become the world’s second-largest higher education provider, attracting students from all BIMSTEC countries. The three nations with the greatest numbers of students studying in India are Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan. The potential benefits of promoting educational collaboration within the BIMSTEC region are enormous. In the BIMSTEC region, the education sector is essential because it acts as a link for collaboration and the foundation for soft power. The BIMSTEC Education Forum aimed to investigate methods and projects to improve educational cooperation within the region, creating rapprochement between cultures and fruitful regional ties. The forum also aimed to stimulate sustainable development, economic growth, and the development of human capital in the BIMSTEC region through establishing educational ties.

Dignitaries focus on leveraging the demographic dividend to support economic growth: