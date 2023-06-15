Kolkata, 15, June 2023: Indian Chamber of Commerce hosted BIMSTEC Education Forum on Wednesday, 14th June at the Hyatt Regency. The forum served as a platform for conversation about the significance of education and how it may promote both sustainable regional development and regional cooperation. The forum focused on “Harnessing Demographic Dividend to Boost Economic Growth” Many esteemed guests like Mr Satyam Roychowdhury, Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University & Chairman, ICC National Expert Committee on Higher Education & Training, Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University & Former Chairman, UGC, Prof. (Dr.) Anupam Basu, Pro Vice Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University & Former Director, NIT, Durgapur, Prof. S. P. Singh, Vice Chancellor, Royal Global University, Assam, Ms. Daw Win Ei Khine, Founder & Owner, Streamline Training-Learning Centre (Myanmar Women Entrepreneurs’ Association), Prof. Dr Bhola Thapa, Vice Chancellor, Kathmandu University, Nepal, Dr Suborno Bose, Founder & Chief Mentor of the Indismart Group & IIHM & CEO, International Hospitality Council, UK, Prof. Surat Horachaikul, Assistant Professor, Department of International Relations & Director, Indian Studies Center, Chulalongkorn University, Dr Debanjan Chakrabarti, Director East & North East India, British Council (virtually) and Mr. Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group & Co-Chair, ICC National Expert Committee on Higher Education & Training took part in the forum discussion.
Since 1947, India has risen to become the world’s second-largest higher education provider, attracting students from all BIMSTEC countries. The three nations with the greatest numbers of students studying in India are Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan. The potential benefits of promoting educational collaboration within the BIMSTEC region are enormous. In the BIMSTEC region, the education sector is essential because it acts as a link for collaboration and the foundation for soft power. The BIMSTEC Education Forum aimed to investigate methods and projects to improve educational cooperation within the region, creating rapprochement between cultures and fruitful regional ties. The forum also aimed to stimulate sustainable development, economic growth, and the development of human capital in the BIMSTEC region through establishing educational ties.
Dignitaries focus on leveraging the demographic dividend to support economic growth:
- Several BIMSTEC nations, including India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, have a sizable young population. By exploiting the demographic dividend, these nations may achieve sustainable development by maximising their human capital potential.
- A high working-age population may promote economic growth through improved productivity, innovation, and entrepreneurship. BIMSTEC nations can empower their youth to contribute successfully to their economies by investing in education, skill development, and employment opportunities.
- A boosting young population means an expanded consumer market, and that implies more demand for products and services. This has the potential to attract local and foreign investment, encourage job creation, and accelerate economic growth within the BIMSTEC countries.
- Engaging youngsters in productive activities can help to minimise unemployment, poverty, and social inequality. BIMSTEC nations may enhance social stability and inclusion through providing employment opportunities, skill training, and entrepreneurial assistance, therefore contributing to long-term development.
- School education is just as important as higher education because it shapes individuals’ development and prepares them for success by providing knowledge, developing critical thinking and social skills, supporting personal growth, preparing for higher education and careers, fostering civic responsibility, and promoting equality.
- Prioritising investments in quality education from basic to postsecondary levels is critical. It equips children with the information, skills, and competences required for present and future employment markets. BIMSTEC nations may improve employability, stimulate innovation, and solve socioeconomic difficulties by providing students with applicable skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, digital literacy, and entrepreneurship. Quality education serves as a catalyst for human capital development, economic prosperity, social stability, and long-term success in the region.
- Student exchange programmes foster cultural interaction, global competencies, and international friendships. BIMSTEC countries aspire to develop organised exchanges to learn from different educational systems. These programmes foster a network of future leaders and professionals committed to sustainable development.
- Business Networking and Alumni Connect Cells play an essential part in encouraging business networking among educational institutions. Offices for foreign affairs enable cooperation, whereas alumni connect cells engage alumni as ambassadors, facilitating collaborations, mentorship, and industry-academia ties. BIMSTEC nations have the capacity to overcome the academic-industry divide and build strong networks.
- Faculty and student exchange programmes provide benefits like information sharing, cultural understanding, and the formation of long-term networks. They promote the interchange of ideas, academic cooperation, and research possibilities, while also encouraging cross-cultural learning and cultivating connections that can transcend beyond academic bounds.
- By 2035, it is predicted that every college will have evolved into a university. Improving scholarly collaboration in education. By 2023, India is predicted to enjoy the largest demographic dividend. Obtaining a gender dividend in Nepal, with a goal of 50% female representation in school. Collaboration on a higher level to promote educational integration. Any nation must be sustainable.
