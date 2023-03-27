Indian Chamber of Commerce inks an MoU with Confederation of Nepalese Industries

27th March, 2023: Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) on Saturday, 25th March 2023 in Kathmandu. The MoU identifies areas of cooperation between two Chambers towards promotion of investments and trade. The MoU was signed by Mr. Vishnu Agarwal, President of CNI and Mr. Ameya Prabhu, Sr. Vice President ICC in the presence of Nirvana Chaudhary, Vice President CNI.

The MoU has been signed in the backdrop of Women leadership Forum of CNI, inaugurated by Shri Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, Prime Minister of Nepal. The event was attended by Sukirti Patnaik, Chairperson of INWEC – an initiative of ICC for Women Entrepreneurs.