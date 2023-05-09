Indian Chamber of Commerce National Expert Committee on Textiles gets new Office Bearers

Kolkata, 9th May 2023: Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is a non-profit organization that aims to promote specific businesses through promotion, policy advocacy, and networking. Recently, ICC held a meeting to appoint new members for ICC National Expert Committee on Textiles.

For the year 2022-2023, ICC has decided to choose the theme “India 2047”, considering the 2023 strategy for New India. The main objective of the ICC Expert Committee is to overview that ICC collaborates with the government to organize investment summits and promote activities on both national and international levels. They will focus on arranging stakeholder consultation to get feedback on industry policies, schemes, and reforms. The expert committee will ensure to work with the state government on sector specific projects like MSME, Skill building, etc, and arrange targeted B2B/B2G meetings. Along with that, provide a platform for members to interact with each other, institutions, and state and central governments and meet global business and political leaders, as well as conduct research, surveys, and other similar activities. The Indian Chamber of Commerce is a 98-year-old apex national chamber with rooted national and international connections. ICC has always been prioritizing serving members from the Indian private and public corporate industries since the beginning.

The newly appointed members who took over the role in the leadership of the ICC National Expert Committee for Textiles are as follows-

Mr. Sanjay Kr. Jain, the Managing Director of TT Limited, was renominated as the Chairman of the ICC National Expert Committee on Textiles. He is recognized for his indomitable spirit of entrepreneurship, vision, and leadership. He has been one of the key persons working for the last decade in Policy Matters at both the Central and State Levels. He is the Past Chairman of Nationally recognised textile bodies like CITI/NITRA/TSC/NITMA and is currently CMAI North India Chairman plus Vice President of FOHMA & WBHA. Apart from this, he is on Executive Committees of TEXPROCIL, CII-Textiles, IAAI, MCCI, MCX COTTON, JITO, BJS & TPF.

Mr. Ajay Sardana, President & Head Strategy & Business Development-Polyester, Reliance Industries Limited is appointed Co-Chairman (North) of the Committee and is recognized as the Most Influential Sustainability Leader of India in 2018, and India Sustainable Leadership Award in 2017.

Mr. ManMohan Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Grasim Industries Limited is elected Co-Chairman (West) of the Committee. He is a renowned industry leader with 35 years of a proven track record of conceptualising to commercialising a variety of textile projects and market growth strategies across a range of industries including Cotton, Wool, Linen, MMCF, Woven, Knitted Apparel & Home Textile space.