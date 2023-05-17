Indian Chamber of Commerce Successfully Organizes 7th UN Global Road Safety Week

Kolkata, 17, May 2023: The Indian Chamber of Commerce organized the 7th UN Global Road Safety Week at Rabindra Tirtha, New Town, on 16th May 2023, that aimed to raise awareness about road safety and promote sustainable transportation alternatives. The event witnessed the participation of esteemed speakers and a diverse audience, including students, local residents, and key stakeholders in road safety. The eminent speakers included Dr. Sujoy Biswas, Director & CEO, Techno India, Mr. Manas Ranjan Sahoo, Zonal Head East, Corporate Communication, LIC, Mr. Sudipta Mukherjee, Member of Indian Chamber of Commerce OHS Committee, Mr. Dilip Panda, President, Safe India.

Mr. Sudipta Mukherjee, a Member of the Indian Chamber of Commerce OHS Committee, commented on the event and said, “As an individual living in a country, I firmly believe that the development of a nation is intricately tied to the progress of its infrastructure, and one crucial aspect of that is the road network. Roads serve as vital arteries, connecting various regions and facilitating the smooth flow of goods, services, and people. Personally, I have experienced the significance of well-developed roads in my everyday life, as I rely on them to commute and travel in my own vehicle. In today’s fast-paced world, where time is of the essence, many people, including myself, strive to reach our destinations as quickly as possible. However, in our pursuit of efficiency and productivity, we sometimes tend to overlook the importance of road safety. This negligence can lead to a rise in accidents and jeopardize not only our lives but also the well-being of others sharing the road with us. It is disheartening to witness the increasing number of accidents that occur over time. However, I firmly believe that we have the power to mitigate this risk by adopting a more cautious approach while traveling on the road. Statistics reveal that a staggering 70% of accidents happen due to a lack of sufficient care and attention from drivers. This highlights the urgent need for us, as responsible individuals, to be more vigilant and considerate while behind the wheel. As a responsible citizen, I understand the importance of following traffic rules, adhering to speed limits, and avoiding distractions such as phone usage while driving. By making a conscious effort to be more mindful and attentive on the road, we can significantly reduce the occurrence of accidents and make our journeys safer for everyone involved. Moreover, I believe that road safety is not solely the responsibility of the government or law enforcement agencies. It is a shared responsibility that falls upon each one of us. By promoting awareness campaigns, organizing workshops, and actively engaging in discussions about road safety, we can collectively contribute to creating a culture of responsible driving. Be Alert and Be Alive.”

Dr. Sujoy Biswas, Director & CEO, Techno India addressed the audience about road safety challenges. He said, “Road safety is a global concern that requires collective action. By joining hands and sharing best practices, we can create safer road environments for all. The 7th UN Global Road Safety Week has been a significant milestone towards improving road safety and promoting sustainable transportation. Through technological advancements, we have the potential to transform transportation and make it safer and more sustainable. By harnessing innovations like intelligent transportation systems and electric mobility solutions, we can create a future where road safety is a priority. By working together, we can save lives and improve the health and well-being of people all over. There are five steps in improving road safety which follows using public transport which promote equity and health for people and the planet, safety must be at the core of efforts to imagine mobility, the road networks must be designed with most at-risk in mind of all people, walking and cycling being safe contributes to people’s health and sustainability and lastly, safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable public transport solves many of the road related problems.”

Mr. Manas Ranjan Sahoo, Zonal Head East, Corporate Communication, LIC, expressed his commitment to road safety and said, “Road safety is a shared responsibility, and together, we can create a culture of safe and responsible road use. By educating people about road safety, we can achieve a significant reduction in road accidents. Strict enforcement of traffic rules and regulations is imperative to ensure compliance and deter reckless behavior. Simultaneously, education and awareness campaigns are vital to instill a sense of responsibility and promote safer road practices among all road users.”

Mr. Dilip Panda, President of Safe India, shared his thoughts on the organization’s initiatives to promote road safety. He stated, “Safe India remains committed to creating awareness, advocating for policy changes, and implementing effective measures to reduce road accidents and fatalities. We believe in the power of education, infrastructure improvements, and strict enforcement of traffic regulations. Road safety requires collaboration between government bodies, civil society organizations, and the private sector. Together, we can create a comprehensive framework that addresses road safety challenges holistically. Road Safety is a paramount concern, and it requires a collective effort from all stakeholders to address this issue. The government is implementing comprehensive measures to enhance road safety, including infrastructure development, awareness campaigns, and the strict enforcement of traffic rules. Together, we can make our roads safer for all. By integrating sustainable transportation options like cycling lanes and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, we can create cities that are safer, healthier, and more environmentally friendly. We are focused on creating smart cities that prioritize the safety and well-being of our citizens. Road safety must be an integral part of our urban planning efforts. Local communities play a crucial role in maintaining road safety standards. Through awareness campaigns and proactive measures, we can build a safe and resilient city. We must prioritize road safety and work towards creating a culture of responsible driving. Through initiatives like the UN Global Road Safety Week, we can raise awareness and encourage the adoption of sustainable transportation modes, leading to a safer and greener environment.”