Indian clean mobility goals get revamped with upgraded version of Komaki’s Venice

One of the fastest-growing players in the clean mobility sector, Komaki, has now bolstered its presence in the clean mobility sector with an upgraded version of one of its most trusted and safe electric bike – Komaki Venice. The newly revamped models of Komaki Venice ensure added safety features with detachable LiFePO4 app-based smart batteries. The LiFePO4 batteries are more fire-resistant and the cells in the batteries contain iron, making them more safe and secured from fire even in extreme cases.

The Komaki Venice comes with removable batteries, which can be fully charged in less than five hours, and portable chargers with the capacity to charge from 0 to 90 percent in just four hours. The advanced electric scooters are also equipped with TFT screen which provides on-board navigation, a sound system, and on-ride calling facilities.

“We, at Komaki, firmly believe in gearing towards a brighter future and that we must spearhead the move into tomorrow. For a long time now, we have always aimed at creating new technology that pushes the limits of where it is at today. The all-new Venice range of scooters has introduced a revolution with eco-friendly technology. The all-new sustainable vehicles come with iconic looks, better driving ability, power, consistency, and exceptional overall performance, resulting in the most comfortable and safe riding experience. With Komaki Venice riders will now be able to live in the future with our best-in-the-market eco-friendly technologies,” noted Director of Komaki Electric Division Gunjan Malhotra.

Other salient features of the upgraded Komaki Venice include an ultra-bright full LED lighting system, 3000 Watt Hub Motor / 50 AMP controller, reverse mode, and three gear mode with regen – Eco, Sport, and Turbo. The stylish and high-performance EVs also feature a highly durable and super strong steel frame that makes the ride safer. Additionally, double seat, dual side footrest, superior suspension, CBS double disc, and KEYFOB keyless entry and control make the overall ride more controlled, safer, and pleasant.

The advanced Venice Sport classic model has a mileage of 75 to 100 Km, a speed of up to 70 Km per hour, and comes with an attractive price range of Rs 1,03,900. The Venice Sport performance upgrade model is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,49,757 and provides 200 km mileage and 80 Kmph maximum speed. The more advanced Venice Ultra Sport has an impressive 300 km mileage, a speed limit of 80 kmph, and comes with an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,67,500.