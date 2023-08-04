Indian expat left ‘speechless’ after becoming Mahzooz’s 52nd millionaire at the 137th draws

India, 04th 2023: Mahzooz has once again proven to be a game-changer for many expats living in the UAE and abroad. This time, the Mahzooz effect touched the life of a lucky Indian expat, Aijaz, who won last week’s guaranteed raffle draw prize of INR 2 crore and became the draw’s 52nd millionaire.

Aijaz, a 49-year-old United Arab Emirates resident who heads the distribution department at a private company, has been participating in Mahzooz since its launch in November 2020. Last Saturday, Aijaz was in Abu Dhabi visiting his sister, so he missed the live draw, but during his late-night email check after coming back home, he found a congratulatory email from Mahzooz announcing the life-changing news. Having initially expected a smaller prize, Aijaz was shocked and delighted to learn he had won INR 2 crore.

“Quite frankly, I was shocked. In order to comprehend the email, I had to read it two to three times. I also checked my Mahzooz account to see what my credit amount was. The next day, I received a call from Mahzooz, which confirmed my big win,” recounts an overjoyed Aijaz.

Aijaz, a family man with a wife and three children aged 21, 17, and 14, has inspired hundreds of individuals in his private circle to try their luck over the years. He intends to use his winnings to fund his daughter’s higher education as well as his aunt’s cancer treatment and therapy for his mother-in-law, who is in a coma at an Indian hospital.

On Saturday, 15 July 2023, an entirely new batch of 1,402 winners were awarded a total of INR 1 crore in prize money. While the top prize of INR 44 crore went unclaimed this week, 42 participants matched four of the following five numbers: 3, 7, 22, 30, 31, and shared the second prize of 44 Lakh, earning INR 1 lakh each. 1,360 other winners matched three out of five numbers and got INR 5 thousand each.

For only INR 781, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of INR 44 crore and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant INR 2 crore every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.