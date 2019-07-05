Indian Fitness trainer Guru Mann, motivates athletes and bodybuilders

You Tube sensation and popular Indian Fitness trainer Guru Mann, inaugurated this year’s edition of Sheru Classic presented by IHFF & Big Muscle. The three day exhibition and competition witnessed over 200 brands on show and over 50,000 participants.

The main aim of the event was to fondly associate people with the fitness community and connect with the target audience and also grow further and together. The three daylong events was organised especially for Indian Athletes to give a boost to Indian bodybuilding.

“One of the most popular and strategic events related to India’s growing Health and Wellness industry, IHFF Sheru Classic, brought together key players of the industry under one roof. This further provided exhibitors to showcase their products and enhance brand visibility. IHFF therefore provided a unified platform that helped to instil confidence in India’s capabilities in the health and wellness arena among global consumers.” Said Guru Mann

The Indian Fitness Industry is booming today with limitless potential and IHFF Sheru Classic is a milestone event for India. With diverse possibilities, it is a multi-billion-dollar industry and is growing rapidly with the participation of national and international brands.

On this occasion Istayak Ansari Managing Director & Founder said “UFC GYM® offers an ultimate fitness experience, this collaboration with Sheru Classic & IHFF is a perfect extension of the global brand that helps introduce the sport and values of bodybuilding & MMA, encouraging aspiring fitness models and providing them an opportunity to meet their favorite athletes. Such exchange programmes will play a huge role in instilling confidence in Indian athletes and fitness enthusiasts and we at UFC GYM® are committed to provide an unparalleled community of movers and motivators.”

Changing lifestyle and urbanization have propelled the need for every individual to make a conscious effort to pursue his/her fitness journey. This has propelled health and fitness to become one of the biggest trends in India.

“This is so much needed and relevant in today’s India as more and more of young people are becoming deeply interested and enthusiastic about fitness. This could never have been done without the unequivocal support of Mr Manish Gandhi, Managing Director – Asian Business Exhibitions & Conferences, who with sheer professionalism and class has helped the IFBB Pro League to bloom and blossom in India.” Said Farzad Palia – Chairman, UFC GYM® India

Top bodybuilding stars were also present on the occasion for guest posing and had one-to-one interaction with the audience. Fitness coaches also conducted various seminars on a wide array of topics, shared their knowledge and cleared the queries of the fitness enthusiasts. The event was a big stage and a better opportunity for those interested in pursuing their career in fitness education and academics.

Apart from being a certified advance fitness trainer, Guru Mann is also a motivational speaker, Model and an entrepreneur. With the motive to change how India is placed on the global map in terms of health and fitness, he recently took up the cause ‘Mission India Fit’. Since the last 19 years, he has been working and providing training for drug-free fitness models, helping athletes build strength with nutrition. He also worked and helped patients suffering from Cholesterol, Liver Disease, Arthritis, Stomach cancer, Cervical Cancer, Thyroid, Diabetes Arthritis Blood Pressure, Prostate cancer, Liver Cancer, etc. for their nutritional needs.