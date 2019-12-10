Indian Idol 11 finalists enthrals people at Viviana Mall

Indian Idol 11 finalists Azmat Hussain, Rohit Raut, Jannabi Das, Kaivalya Kejkar and Sunny performed live at Mumbai’s Viviana Mall on Saturday. The event was part of the mall’s V4Music initiative in association with Sony TV to provide entertainment to the shoppers.

These five finalists have gone through intense competition in the last two months and their talent has been widely applauded by the Indian audience.

Usually, people only get to see and listen to these singers on television, it was Viviana Mall management’s decision to bring this live performance without any fee to the shoppers.

The finalists also celebrated the ongoing Wedding Fair at Viviana Mall by singing wedding-themed songs. The Wedding Fair that commenced in November will be there till December 15, 2019. The fair offers a wide range of wedding season collections by various leading global and domestic brands. Ethnicity, Kalki, Soch, Blackberrys, Louis Philip, Metro, Tanishq, Jashn, Craftsvilla, Regal, Bata among others are some of the leading brands who have put up their wedding collections in tie-up with Viviana Mall for the Wedding Fair.

Viviana Mall is not only lit up to celebrate the wedding season but also has a flea market. This market has a wedding photographer, bridal make-up artist, wedding cake bakers, priest, wedding planners, travel planner, etc. With their availability at the mall, the Wedding Fair becomes a one-stop-shop for families.

Speaking about Indian Idol 11 and Wedding Fair, Mr Manoj K. Agarwal, CEO, Viviana Mall said, “The scale of our Wedding Fair has grown since we first organized it six years ago. This year, we hosted Indian Idol 11 finalists to be a part of larger wedding season celebrations. We are among the leading malls in India and it is our relentless endeavor to offer something new and extra to our patrons.”