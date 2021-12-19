Indian Immunologicals launches vaccine for Goat Pox

Mumbai, December 19, 2021: Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) – a leading vaccine manufacturer, has launched ‘Goat Pox Vaccine (Raksha Goat Pox)’ for the significant Goat population in the country. Raksha Goat Pox vaccine is expected to help Control of Goat Pox disease in our country, which has high economic importance among country’s rural livestock growers.

India has about 150 million Goat population and this disease is endemic in many parts of Asia, Africa and Middle East. Goat Pox disease is highly contagious and spreads through aerosol, contact and also through vectors such as flies. Goats of all ages, breeds and sex are affected but disease is very severe in young, old and lactating animals. The disease is characterised by high fever, generalised nodules/papules over skin, face, mucus membranes of mouth, conjunctiva, nasal cavities, severe internal lesions (lungs, reproductive and digestive tracts) and finally results death in many cases. The prevalence rate of Goat pox varies according to agroclimatic zones and may be up to 48% in certain parts as per a study. The morbidity of goat pox may be up to 100% and mortality up to 85% thus causing huge losses to the small animal farmers or livestock growers.

IIL’s Raksha Goat Pox vaccine is a live attenuated vaccine I.P. (Uttarkashi strain) grown on Vero Cell Culture. The Primary vaccination to be done at 3 months of age and revaccination annually with a dose rate of 1 ml, to be administered subcutaneously. The technology for vaccine manufacturing and testing of Goat Pox Vaccine was obtained from Indian Council of Agriculture Research – Indian Veterinary Research Institute (ICAR- IVRI), Government of India and has been tested and certified by IVRI for commercial release. Earlier IIL launched several other vaccines such as Classical Swine Fever vaccine, PPR Vaccine etc under tech transfer arrangement with IVRI.

Speaking on the occasion from the launch, Managing Director of IIL, Dr K Anand Kumar said, “Indian Immunologicals is committed to introducing such products for the national interest and will abundantly help marginal livestock growers of their livelihood and protect their flock from various diseases”. Dr. Priyabrata Pattnaik, Deputy Managing Director and Mr. Sobhan Babu, Vice President – Animal Health Trade of IIL were also present in the Goat Pox Vaccine launch event.

About Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL)

Indian Immunologicals Limited headquartered in Hyderabad, India is one of the largest producers of vaccines in Asia. IIL was setup by National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in 1982. IIL has multiple GMP manufacturing sites and exports to over 50 countries. IIL has a strong R&D pipeline and has launched several animal and human vaccines in the Indian market at affordable prices. IIL specializes in the development of various types of vaccines ranging from inactivated and live viral vaccines, polysaccharide conjugate vaccines, recombinant subunit vaccines, toxoid vaccines, live bacterial vaccines. More details about the company can be viewed on www.indimmune.com.