Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee Celebrates Teachers’ day

IIT Roorkee celebrated Teachers’ Day on 5th September at O.P. Jain Auditorium. The program started with a tribute to late Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan. The Chief Guest of the event was Prof. Surendra Kumar Kaushik, former faculty, Department of Civil Engineering. Director of IIT Roorkee Prof. Ajit K. Chaturvedi was also present on this occasion.

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, “Outstanding Teacher Awards” were given to the selected faculty members for their outstanding performance and teaching methodology.

The awards were given to teachers who have achieved good scores in their students’ feedback and have inspired students with their teaching methodology.

The award consisting of Rs. 1 Lakh cash prize, a memento and a Citation was given to the following:

Under UG Category:

Prof. Arup Kumar Das, Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering

Prof. Sanjeev Kumar, Department of Mathematics

Prof. Vinay Pant, Department of Electrical Engineering

Prof. Ramachandran CN, Department of Chemistry

Prof. Partha Roy, Department of Biotechnology.

On this occasion, retired professors, Prof. H.K Verma (Mechanical and Industrial Engineering) and Prof. R.K. Tilak (Civil Engineering) were also felicitated.

Expressing his happiness on this Teachers’ Day, Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee said “I am grateful to all the awardees who shared their experiences and views and made the event memorable. A good teacher imparts not only knowledge, but also inspires, encourages and instills curiosity in the minds of students”. He also congratulated the award winners for their exceptional work in transforming the lives of a large number of students.