Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA) honors their founding father Sir Dhanjishah Bomanji Cooper at IMTEX 2023

New Delhi, January 28, 2023: Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA) which is the apex industry body for the machine tool sector in India is hosting the 20th edition of IMTEX. IMTEX is South and Southeast Asia’s largest exhibition on machine tool and manufacturing technologies. At this event, Sir Dhanjishah Bomanji Cooper, founding father of IMTMA was felicitated at Bangalore for his magnificent contribution to the creation of the association. He is the grandfather of Mr. Farrokh N. Cooper Chairman & Managing Director Cooper Corporation Pvt. As a part of 75 years of the association’s journey, they have launched a special coffee table book and produced a short film where they showcased the invaluable contribution of Sir Dhanjishah Bomanji Cooper. The book and film were released during the IMTEX event.

Sir Dhanjishah Bomanji Cooper was an Industrialist, Politician and the Prime Minister of Bombay Presidency. In the pre-independence period, he strived hard for the cause of social and industrial development in rural Western Maharashtra. He started the first iron plough manufacturing in the Year 1922 at Satara and was President of Satara Municipality from 1923 to 1932. In 1934 the first diesel engine was manufactured, laying the foundation of the automobile era and he became a pioneer of diesel engine manufacturing. He was the recipient of Knights of Garter-the most senior and oldest British order of Chivalry.

On facilitating Sir Dhanjishah Bomanji Cooper, Mr. Farrokh N. Cooper, Chairman & Managing Director Cooper Corporation Pvt. Limited said “My family and I are grateful to IMTMA for remembering and honouring the founder Sir. Dhanjishah Bomanji Cooper in such a dignified and auspicious way at IMTEX this year. This only goes to show the high level of integrity, ethics, and principles with which IMTMA is being run today. My grandfather Sir. Dhanjishah Bomanji Cooper was the first entrepreneur in our family. I am very elated and humbled that IMTMA is honouring and giving recognition to my grandfather for the role he played in laying the foundation of the association. This year we at Copper Corporation are celebrating the completion of 100 glorious years of our legacy which is built on trust and reliability and I am grateful to my grandfather as he was the pivotal force behind the success of the business. We wish IMTMA great success in their commitment to serve industry and the country”.

Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA) formed in 1946 is the industry body for the machine tool sector in India. Comprising large-, medium- and small-scale units, the membership of IMTMA includes manufacturers in the entire range of metal working machine tools, accessories and other ancillary equipment for machine tools, cutting tools and tooling systems along with trading companies. IMTMA has played a leading role in the development of the machine tool industry, which is the backbone of industrial growth in India. The association supports the machine tool industry of India in increasing its competitiveness, technology, productivity and quality for overall advancement and growth. The association has actively supported initiatives for the advancement of the metalworking manufacturing industry in India.