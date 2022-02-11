Indian Overseas Bank Celebrates 85th Foundation Day

Chennai, February 2022: Indian Overseas Bank celebrates its 85th Foundation Day today – 10.02.2022 (Thursday).

The day was marked by the garlanding of the Founder’s Statue by the MD & CEO Shri Partha Pratim Sengupta and Executive Directors Shri Ajay Kumar Srivastava and Smt. S Srimathy at the Central office premises of the Bank at Chennai.

The members of the Founder’s Family Shri M CT P Chidambaram (Grandson of the Founder), Smt. Chandrika Chidambaram, w/o Shri M CT P Chidambaram and Ms Nandini Valli (Grand Daughter of the Founder) were Guests of Honour for the day.

The MD & CEO in his speech stated that each one of the IOBians have to be a visionary like the Founder and take the Bank forward to greater heights. He also stated that the Bank is heading towards Digital transformation when the Bank will reach out to Gen next customers through all digital means.

The speech was followed by a Special address by the Founder family members who graced the occasion.

The MD & CEO inaugurated 85 Cash Recyclers today at various centres across the Nation including Assam (East), Gujarat (West), Nagercoil (South) and Jammu (North).

The Bank also introduced ATM screens in 8 Regional Languages i.e. Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Telugu and Tamil. The ATM screens of the Bank are already available in English and Hindi.

On the occasion, the Top Management recognised and rewarded Top Performers of the Bank in various initiatives including Digital Banking, Retail Banking etc.