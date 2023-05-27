Indian Overseas Bank conducted a Self Help Group Loan MelaA

Salem, 27.05.23: Indian Overseas Bank, Regional Office, Salem conducted a Self Help Group Loan Mela” Organized for the accomplishment of “Women’s Financial Independence” on 25.05.2023 at Dhirajlal Gandhi College of Technology, Salem.

The Chief Guest was Shri. S R Parthiban, Hon. Member of Parliament, Salem, and the Distinguished Guest was Smt. Archana Manojkumar, Secretary, Dhirajlal Gandhi College of Technology, Salem.

Hon. Member of Parliament, Shri. S R Parthiban gave his presidential address stating the importance of Education and Women’s Financial Independence. He also added that Banks should be liberal in sanctioning Educational Loans & Self Help Group loans since the same will benefit society. He also requested the gathering that Banks will come forward to support them in the future without any hesitancy if loans are repaid promptly. He praised Indian Overseas Bank for giving importance to Women’s Empowerment through Financial Support and also praised IOB for immediately sanctioning Educational Loan to a tribal Girl student for her studies to pursue MBBS and praised IOB initiatives in helping the downtrodden poor women.

Smt. Archana Manojkumar, Secretary, Dhirajlal Gandhi College of Technology, Salem addressed the gathering about Women Empowerment and their contribution towards the same through the “Adithi Women Empowerment Cell”

Hon. Member of Parliament, Shri. S R Parthiban issued the Sanction letters amounting to Rs.7.25 Crores to 3 Panchayat Level Federations and 87 Self Help Groups thereby benefitting more than 1500 Women beneficiaries engaged in various micro-level activities.