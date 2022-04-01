Indian Overseas Bank inks MOU with Software Technology Park of India

Chennai, 01.04.22: Indian Overseas Bank has executed an MOU today (01.04.2022) with STPI (Software Technology Park of India) and STPINEXT (A section 8 company of STPI) for FINBLUE collaboration in the presence of Indian Overseas Bank MD & CEO, Shri.ParthaPratimSengupta and STPI Director General, Shri Aravind Kumar. This MOU will help the bank in leveraging innovation through the Fintechs engaged under the FinBlue Initiative.
About Neel Achary 12476 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.