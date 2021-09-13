Indian Overseas Bank Press Release

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon’ble Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India interacted with various Beneficiaries of the flagship schemes of the Government of India at an event organized by State Level Bankers’ Committee(SLBC), Tamilnadu – convenor Indian Overseas Bank.

The Hon’ble Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, visited the various stalls put up by the Self Help Group (SHG) and other Beneficiaries of various Banks in Tamilnadu including Indian Overseas Bank, NABARD, SBI, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Tamilnadu Mercantile Bank and VRDCCB. Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Dr. L Murugan accompanied her.

Srivilliputhur constituency M.L.A. Shri. E M Manraj and Chief General Manager of RBI, Shri SuvenduPati were also present.

The Chairman SLBC – Tamil Nadu and MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, Shri ParthaPratim Sengupta delivered the welcome address wherein he mentioned that the overall CD Ratio of Tamilnadu Banks is as high as 104% as on 30.06.2021 and that all the Banks have been rising up to the expectations of Government of India in ensuring that the Flagship schemes of the GOI are promptly reaching the beneficiaries.

The Hon’ble Minister later handed over sanction/ Disbursement to the Beneficiaries of KCC Cards, Mudra Loan Schemes, PM-SVANidhi Scheme etc., at the venue of the event, Sree Sowdambika College of Engineering, Aruppukottai.

During the special address the Hon’ble Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman explained that the various Government schemes have been tailored to remove the hardships of the common public including the Street Vendors, MSME unit Owners, Small Traders etc., She also added that the Government has gone an extra mile to help the public with specific schemes during the COVID pandemic and the Banks have been constantly advised to give the required push to the schemes, so that the schemes reach the ultimate beneficiaries. Vote of Thanks was delivered by Mr. Meghanatha Reddy, I.A.S., District Collector, Virudhunagar.

The Hon’ble Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, thereafter reviewed one Aspirational District – Virudhunagar in the presence of District Collector Virudhunagar Mr. Meghanatha Reddy, I.A.S., and other Central/ State Government and Bank officials.

This program was followed by an interaction with the press wherein The Director General PIB(South Zone) Shri.S. Venkateswar was also present.