Indian Poultry Leader Suguna Foods Announces Management Rejig ; Elevates Vignesh Soundararajan as its new Managing Director

Bengaluru 22, March 2022: Suguna Foods, India’s largest poultry conglomerate, on 21st March announced the appointment of Mr. Vignesh Soundararajan as its new Managing Director effective from April 1st, 2022. In his new role will lead the Farm, Feed & Process Food Division of Suguna Foods operations in India. In addition to this, Vignesh will also power the company’s expansion within the poultry segment and focus on strengthening the footprints of the brand across the nation. The current Managing Director and co-founder Mr.G.B Sundararajan will continue to be associated with Suguna Foods as part of the Board.

Commenting on this Mr. Soundararajan, Chairman, Suguna Group said, “Sundararajan and I are truly satisfied with the transformation we have brought to the poultry industry through Suguna and how we have empowered farmers across the nation. From backyard farming to integrated growers’ poultry industry has come a long way in being a significant contributor to the Agro-Food industry. The industry has also played a significant role in building a healthy and strong population. The foundation on which Suguna’s legacy has been built and we are confident that Vignesh as the new Managing Director will continue this momentum which will benefit the farmers, industry, customers, partners and people.”

Adding to this, Mr. Vignesh Soundararajan, Managing Director, Suguna Foods said, “The last seven years have been very eventful, from facing the global pandemic to rebranding Suguna Foods, we have faced the highs and lows of the industry. As a market leader and name which resonates across all geographic locations, Suguna Chicken has always been the favorite among consumers. We have also launched “Delfrez” the new age brand in meat retail, which has further strengthened our product portfolio adding diverse purchase options to consumers. While we are devoted to continuing Suguna Foods’ legacy and strengthening its overall commitment to the people and nation, I am personally looking forward to bringing additional innovations and retail expansion across all operations in my new role. As we move towards a brighter tomorrow, I look forward to creating a mutually beneficial future for each of our betterment. With this in mind, we have placed a high value on our farmers and Business Associates, and we will continue to work hard to provide best – quality products for our consumers”.

Mr. Vignesh Soundararajan holds an MBA degree from IESE BUSINESS SCHOOL, Barcelona,Spain, Bcom from Christ University and an Advanced Diploma in Management Accounting – Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) – London, UK. In 2013, he joined Suguna Foods as a Management Trainee and now has risen to the level of the Managing Director of Suguna Foods. With a Close to a decade of experience, he has trained extensively in many domains and has gained a solid understanding of all the business functionalities. As part of his current role – Executive Director, Mr. Vignesh launched Delfrez, Suguna Foods’ retail division, which catapulted the retail segment in South India. Mr. Vignesh contributed to the company’s transformation by fostering innovation, bridging technology and positioning the brand to have a stronger consumer impact.