Indian Publishers Conference 2023: Unleashing the Power of Publishing in India’s Journey to 2047

New Delhi, India – July 27th, 2023 – The Federation of Indian Publishers is proud to announce the highly anticipated Indian Publishers Conference 2023 on August 11th and 12th at the prestigious Claridges Hotel in New Delhi. This momentous event marks the golden jubilee celebration of the Federation, commemorating 50 years of excellence and progress in the Indian publishing industry.

Themed “India@2047: Role of Publishing in Nation Building,” the conference will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to explore the pivotal role of publishing in shaping the nation’s future. As India emerges as a global powerhouse, the conference will delve into how publishing contributes to economic growth, employment, and the dissemination of knowledge, fostering a culturally rich society.

The Indian publishing industry, steeped in a rich legacy, has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. With its diverse content formats and focus on originality, Indian publishers have captured domestic and international markets. Their contribution to initiatives like “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” and “Make in India” highlights their pivotal role in supporting national priorities.

As India advances towards 2047, the conference will examine the industry’s progress amidst the digital revolution. Exploring new horizons will empower publishers to meet evolving demands and harness the potential of technology for broader reach, revenue generation, and employment opportunities.

With India’s rise as a global power, the event underscores the publishing industry’s significance in building a self-reliant nation. By fostering import-export trade, promoting talent development, and enhancing education and knowledge dissemination, publishing emerges as a driving force for inclusive growth and a catalyst for realising India’s vision.

The President of the FIP, Mr Ramesh Mittal, said, While the country is commemorating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and preparing to host the G- 20 Summit, the Federation of Indian Publishers is celebrating its Golden Jubilee by organizing INDIAN PUBLISHERS CONFERENCE at New Delhi next month. Role of Publishing in Nation Building is the theme of the conference. Publishers from across India in English and Indian languages and thinkers from different walks of life are expected to attend the conference. Topics like National Education Policy, Copyright, Translation, Content Monetization, Usefulness of Data, Artificial Intelligence, Innovations and above all, Making India a Book Reading Nation & Knowledge Society will be deliberated upon. Speaking about the event, the Director of the Conference, Mr Pranav Gupta, said, “As the Director of the Indian Publishers Conference 2023 and on the auspicious occasion of the Federation of Indian Publishers’ Golden Jubilee, I am thrilled to announce this momentous event. OUR Role of Publishing in Nation Building will be a defining moment for the Indian publishing industry as we celebrate 50 years of the Federation of Indian Publishers. This conference will showcase our industry’s remarkable growth and immense potential. Publishing plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation, contributing to economic development, knowledge dissemination, and fostering a culturally enriched society. With India’s global influence on the rise, our conference will explore the transformative power of publishing in building a self-reliant India. Join us as we unleash the power of publishing and shape the trajectory of our great nation towards 2047.”

About the Federation of Indian Publishers:

The Federation of Indian Publishers is the representative body of publishers in English, Hindi and other regional languages with its membership from all over India, representing more than 80 percent of the publishing industry. All the leading publishers of the country are its direct members, other publishers being represented through various local associations. Since its inception, the Federation has become the national representative body of the Indian Publishing Industry and is growing stronger and stronger day by day. Internationally also, the Federation has played an important role. The Federation is affiliated to the International Publishers Association, Geneva, as the only representative body of Indian publishers