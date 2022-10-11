Indian Stainless Steel Development Association appoints Mr Rajamani Krishnamurti as President

Mr. Rajamani Krishnamurti has been appointed as the President of India’s apex stainless steel body, the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA). In his new capacity, Mr. Krishnamurti will be responsible for leading ISSDA to amplify education, awareness, and applications of stainless steel. He will also lead collaborations with stainless steel stakeholders in India and abroad.

Accepting the presidency, Mr. Krishnamurti said, “It is an honor to be appointed President of ISSDA. As the fastest growing in the metal segment, stainless steel is well-poised to bring in an Atmanirbhar and green tomorrow. The domestic industry has proved its mettle by actively increasing stainless steel adoption, despite various global and domestic challenges.

As I assume this massive responsibility, I look forward to collaborating and working with India’s stainless steel makers and all stakeholders in the ecosystem for propelling the growth of this metal across sectors. ISSDA will continue its efforts towards achieving a level-playing field for the industry and foster conditions for fair competition, in order to ensure sustainable growth of the industry.”

Over his three decades of rich industry experience, Mr. Krishnamurti has served at leadership positions at prestigious brands such as ESSEL Group, ESSAR Group, RPG Group, JSW Group, and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), among other MNCs.