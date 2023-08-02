Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) Announces the first edition of India Stainless Steel Expo (ISSE) 2023

Greater Noida/ New Delhi, 02nd August 2023: The Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) will roll out the first edition of India Stainless-Steel Expo (ISSE) 2023 under the aegis of the Ministry of Steel. The three-day event is scheduled to take place at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida starting on August 3, 2023. Shri. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Honorable Minister of Steel and Civil Aviation, will be the chief guest.

The participating speakers include Mr. Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, Railway Board, Mr. Amarendu Prakash, CMD, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), Ms. Ruchika Chaudhry Govil, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Government of India, Mr. Abhyuday Jindal, CMD, Jindal Stainless Limited, Mr. Markus Moll, Managing Director, SMR GmbH, Mr. Tim Collins, Secretary-General, World Stainless, Mr. Rajamani Krishnamurti, President of ISSDA will be present.

The mega show is being organized by ISSDA in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, Bureau of Indian Standards, Ministry of Micro Small & Medium Enterprises, Niti Ayog, Invest India, Ministry of Railways, World Stainless Steel, Nickel Institute in association with ISSMA, ISDO, amongst others related to the sector.

With a primary aim to provide an extensive platform for the Stainless-Steel industry to connect, collaborate, and conduct business, the Stainless Steel Expo 2023 is all set to host over 150 participating companies. Besides, as many as 8000 industry professionals directly affiliated with the Stainless-Steel industry are also participating in the mega event. Encompassing input materials, processing machinery, finished products, and essential secondary processing techniques crucial to the Stainless-Steel sector, the event promises to be a melting pot of innovation and ideas.

Commenting on the event, Mr. Rajamani Krishnamurti, President of ISSDA, said, “ISSE 2023 is a must-attend event for every stakeholder in the stainless-steel value chain. ISSE 2023 will serve as a dynamic platform for stakeholders to come together, exchange ideas, and forge collaborations that will propel the industry to new heights of innovation and success.

ISSE 2023 is one of the prestigious events in the Stainless-Steel sector, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and knowledge sharing. One of the highlights of the conference is the 10 focused roundtables, which will delve into strategies to bolster the consumption of stainless steel in key sectors such as Railways, Infrastructure, Utensils, Oil, Gas, Energy, Chemical & Petrochemical, Pharma, Medical & Healthcare, Architecture, Building & Construction among others. The insightful discussions are set to pave the way for the industry’s sustainable growth and development.

With comprehensive representation from government bodies, Industry associations, and leading corporations, the International Conference cum Exhibition on Stainless Steel 2023 promises to be an extraordinary opportunity to shape the future of the stainless-steel sector.

The International Conference cum Exhibition on Stainless Steel 2023 has already witnessed the participation of some of the industry’s leading names, with Jindal Stainless Limited being the Presenting Partner for the event along with participation from prominent organizations like Synergy Steel, Sunflag Steel, Ratnamani Metals, Novacel, TRL Krosaki, Avtar Steel, Sarvesh Metal, and many more.