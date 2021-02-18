Indian Startups revolutionizing the EV industry in India

The Electric Vehicle market in India is riding the wave of growth. As per the IESA (India Energy Storage Alliance), The electric vehicle (EV) market in India is expected to hit over 63 lakh unit mark per annum by 2027. To boost the EV segment, the government is also coming up with various initiatives and policies for the sector. In the base case scenario, the EV market is expected to grow at CAGR of 44 percent between 2020-2027 and is expected to hit 6.34-million-unit annual sales by 2027, as per IESA report.

With the arrival of Elon Musk’s Tesla and multiple offerings by various startups , the growth of EV sector in India is expected to boom in coming years. Various startups are coming up with different offerings ranging from last mile delivery to building battery swapping stations, to big corporate brands launching EV cars, scooters, etc contribute to the growth of overall EV sector.

Here’s a look at top 4 Indian startups, revolutionizing the EV industry in the country:

Zypp Electric Mobility:

ZYPP Electric Mobility (Formerly known as Mobycy) based in Gurgaon is one of the leading Electric Mobility startups in India with a mission to “Make all Lastmile Deliveries Go Electric”. The company aims to make India carbon-free by transforming the last mile deliveries from petrol to electric with their expertise in EV technology and tech-enabled operations on the ground. Zypp works with 350 business-to-business (B2B) merchants to carry out last-mile deliveries for them, currently has about 1,000 electric scooters on its platform. The company has set up 50 battery swapping stations across Delhi NCR, and Jaipur and further plans to set up 5,000 battery swapping stations for two-wheelers and three-wheelers across the nation over the next three years.

Zyngo Mobility:

Zyngo is committed to provide pollution-free logistics solution. Driving the green movement in logistics, Zyngo ventured into E-mobility solutions and complete infrastructure in the Last Mile Delivery ecosystem and commenced its operations in January 2020. The company has partnered with various brands to provide last mile delivery.

Ather Energy:

Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian electric vehicle company founded in 2013.The company has launched a series of premium electric scooters. The company has also established Ather Grid, an electric vehicle charging infrastructure in cities it is present in. The company has set up over 38 fast charging points in Bengaluru and 14 charging points in Chennai.

eBike Go:

eBikeGo is India’s largest smart electric mobility platform offering an electronic mode of transportation that runs for around 100 km after an electronic charge for about 3 hrs and makes the daily movement zippy with a speed of 55 km/ hr. At present, eBikeGo business services are being availed by Zomato, Big Basket, Delhivery, Rebel Foods, Swiggy, Goodbox, and others. It is presently active in 7 cities in India.