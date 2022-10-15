Indian teams win off-track awards at Shell Eco-marathon Indonesia 2022

India, October 15, 2022 – Indonesia student teams won the most number of awards at the Shell Eco-marathon Indonesia 2022 competition, which came to a close on Saturday.
The five-day showcase of bright ideas and innovation saw 47 student teams from nine countries put their self-built energy-efficient cars to the test at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara. The competition was held in Indonesia for the first time, with student teams competing in two main categories: Prototype and UrbanConcept vehicles and three main energy sources per category.
A total of 23 awards were given for both on-track and off-track categories. Off-track prizes are given for the recognition of skills outside of the teams’ track performance.
The best mileage for Shell Eco-marathon Indonesia 2022 was achieved by Nakoela Team from Universitas Indonesia in the prototype, internal combustion engine (ICE) category at 905.2 kilometres per litre (km/l), which is equivalent to driving from Lombok to Semarang in Central Java.
Other winners include SEMAR PROTO UGM from Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM) with a result of 586.9 kilometres per kilowatts hour (km/kWh) in the battery-electric category, and Apatte Elang Perkasa Team 2 from Universitas Brawijaya with a result of 361.2 kilometres per cubic metres (km/m3) in the hydrogen fuel cell category.
For UrbanConcept, the best mileage record for the ICE category was 544.2 km/l by Garuda UNY Eco Team from Universitas Negeri Yogyakarta in Indonesia.
Other winners include Arjuna team from Universitas Indonesia, with a result of 194.2 km/kWh in the battery-electric category, and TP ECO FLASH from Temasek Polytechnic in Singapore with a result of 137 km/m3 in the hydrogen fuel cell category.
“It’s been a fun, challenging and special experience to win the competition. We worked five hours every day, six days a week, for the whole year to prepare for this event,” said Adzim Mardiansjah, general manager of SEMAR PROTO UGM team, winner of the Prototype battery-electric category and first runner-up in the Urban Concept ICE category. “We’re happy that it paid off and we hope to achieve even greater things next year.”
The off-track competition crowned winners in five categories including travel safety, vehicle design for both Prototype and UrbanConcept, technical innovation, safety and Spirit of Shell Eco-marathon award. The winners include teams from Singapore, the Philippines, India and Indonesia.
Shell Eco-marathon Indonesia 2022 not only provides an opportunity for young people to showcase their talents in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), but also challenges them, especially at the student level around the world, to design and develop ultra-energy-efficient vehicles to realize the mobility of a smarter and more sustainable future.
Norman Koch, global general manager of Shell Eco-marathon said, “These students have worked tirelessly to develop sustainable and cleaner energy solutions to tackle the energy challenges we face today. Through Shell Eco-marathon, it was great to see students pushing their design, technology and engineering skills to the limit, both on and off the track, to cross the finish line.”
Shell Eco-marathon Indonesia 2022
Final Awards
Off-track awards
|Award
|Race Number
|Team Name
|Country
|School Name
|School Type
|Energy Type
|Travel Safety Award
|719
|PUP Hygears
|The Philippines
|Polytechnic University of the Philippines
|University
|UrbanConcept, battery-electric
|Vehicle Design Award – Prototype
|323
|Semeru Team 1
|Indonesia
|Universitas Negeri Malang (UM)
|University
|Prototype, battery-electric
|Vehicle Design Award – UrbanConcept
|611
|HYD12OGEN
|Singapore
|Nanyang Technological University
|University
|UrbanConcept, hydrogen fuel cell
|Technical Innovation Award
|611
|HYD12OGEN
|Singapore
|Nanyang Technological University
|University
|UrbanConcept, hydrogen fuel cell
|Safety Award
|312
|Pravega
|India
|Government Engineering College Barton Hill
|University
|Prototype, battery-electric
|Spirit of Shell Eco-marathon Award
|314
|Team E Square
|India
|Graphic Era
|University
|Prototype, battery-electric
UrbanConcept
Internal Combustion Engine Award
|Rank
|Race number
|Team name
|Country
|School name
|School Type
|Energy Type
|Best Attempt (km/m3)
|1
|524
|Garuda UNY Eco Team
|Indonesia
|Universitas Negeri Yogyakarta
|University
|Internal Combustion Engine
|544.2
|2
|519
|SEMAR URBAN UGM
|Indonesia
|Universitas Gadjah Mada
|University
|Internal Combustion Engine
|332.2
|3
|517
|ITS Team Sapuangin
|Indonesia
|Institut Teknologi Sepuluh November
|University
|Internal Combustion Engine
|270.3
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Award
|Rank
|Race number
|Team name
|Country
|School name
|School Type
|Energy Type
|Best Attempt (km/m3)
|1
|612
|TP ECO FLASH
|Singapore
|Temasek Polytechnic
|High School
|Hydrogen Fuel Cell
|137.0
|2
|611
|HYD12OGEN
|Singapore
|Nanyang Technological University
|University
|Hydrogen Fuel Cell
|99.4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Battery-Electric Award
|Rank
|Race number
|Team name
|Country
|School name
|School Type
|Energy Type
|Best Attempt (km/m3)
|1
|715
|Arjuna Team
|Indonesia
|Universitas Indonesia
|University
|Battery-Electric
|194.2
|2
|714
|Apatte Elang Perkasa Team 1
|Indonesia
|Universitas Brawijaya
|University
|Battery-Electric
|112.4
|3
|717
|Bumi Siliwangi 4
|Indonesia
|Universitas Pendidikan Indonesia
|University
|Battery-Electric
|98.9
Prototype
Internal Combustion Engine Award
|Rank
|Race number
|Team name
|Country
|School name
|School Type
|Energy Type
|Best Attempt (km/m3)
|1
|16
|Nakoela Team
|Indonesia
|Universitas Indonesia
|University
|Internal Combustion Engine
|905.2
|2
|18
|HAUI AUTO
|Viet Nam
|Hanoi University of Industry
|University
|Internal Combustion Engine
|737.3
|3
|20
|DUT_Gatech Team
|Viet Nam
|University of Danang
|University
|Internal Combustion Engine
|496.3
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Award
|Rank
|Race number
|Team name
|Country
|School name
|School Type
|Energy Type
|Best Attempt (km/m3)
|1
|211
|Apatte Elang Perkasa Team 2
|Indonesia
|Universitas Brawijaya
|University
|Hydrogen Fuel Cell
|361.2
|2
|214
|KUST
|Korea
|Kookmin University
|University
|Hydrogen Fuel Cell
|272.2
|3
|210
|ANTASENA ITS TEAM
|Indonesia
|Institut Teknologi Sepuluh November
|University
|Hydrogen Fuel Cell
|228.3
Battery-Electric Award
|Rank
|Race number
|Team name
|Country
|School name
|School Type
|Energy Type
|Best Attempt (km/m3)
|1
|319
|SEMAR PROTO UGM
|Indonesia
|Universitas Gadjah Mada
|University
|Battery-Electric
|586.9
|2
|322
|Batavia Generation Team
|Indonesia
|Universitas Negeri Jakarta
|University
|Battery-Electric
|527.2
|3
|321
|IMEI TEAM
|Indonesia
|Universitas Muhammadiyah Sidoarjo
|University
|Battery-Electric
|400.4