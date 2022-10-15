Indian teams win off-track awards at Shell Eco-marathon Indonesia 2022

India, October 15, 2022 – Indonesia student teams won the most number of awards at the Shell Eco-marathon Indonesia 2022 competition, which came to a close on Saturday.

The five-day showcase of bright ideas and innovation saw 47 student teams from nine countries put their self-built energy-efficient cars to the test at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara. The competition was held in Indonesia for the first time, with student teams competing in two main categories: Prototype and UrbanConcept vehicles and three main energy sources per category.

A total of 23 awards were given for both on-track and off-track categories. Off-track prizes are given for the recognition of skills outside of the teams’ track performance.

The best mileage for Shell Eco-marathon Indonesia 2022 was achieved by Nakoela Team from Universitas Indonesia in the prototype, internal combustion engine (ICE) category at 905.2 kilometres per litre (km/l), which is equivalent to driving from Lombok to Semarang in Central Java.

Other winners include SEMAR PROTO UGM from Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM) with a result of 586.9 kilometres per kilowatts hour (km/kWh) in the battery-electric category, and Apatte Elang Perkasa Team 2 from Universitas Brawijaya with a result of 361.2 kilometres per cubic metres (km/m3) in the hydrogen fuel cell category.

For UrbanConcept, the best mileage record for the ICE category was 544.2 km/l by Garuda UNY Eco Team from Universitas Negeri Yogyakarta in Indonesia.

Other winners include Arjuna team from Universitas Indonesia, with a result of 194.2 km/kWh in the battery-electric category, and TP ECO FLASH from Temasek Polytechnic in Singapore with a result of 137 km/m3 in the hydrogen fuel cell category.

“It’s been a fun, challenging and special experience to win the competition. We worked five hours every day, six days a week, for the whole year to prepare for this event,” said Adzim Mardiansjah, general manager of SEMAR PROTO UGM team, winner of the Prototype battery-electric category and first runner-up in the Urban Concept ICE category. “We’re happy that it paid off and we hope to achieve even greater things next year.”

The off-track competition crowned winners in five categories including travel safety, vehicle design for both Prototype and UrbanConcept, technical innovation, safety and Spirit of Shell Eco-marathon award. The winners include teams from Singapore, the Philippines, India and Indonesia.

Shell Eco-marathon Indonesia 2022 not only provides an opportunity for young people to showcase their talents in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), but also challenges them, especially at the student level around the world, to design and develop ultra-energy-efficient vehicles to realize the mobility of a smarter and more sustainable future.

Norman Koch, global general manager of Shell Eco-marathon said, “These students have worked tirelessly to develop sustainable and cleaner energy solutions to tackle the energy challenges we face today. Through Shell Eco-marathon, it was great to see students pushing their design, technology and engineering skills to the limit, both on and off the track, to cross the finish line.”

Shell Eco-marathon Indonesia 2022

Final Awards

Off-track awards

Award Race Number Team Name Country School Name School Type Energy Type Travel Safety Award 719 PUP Hygears The Philippines Polytechnic University of the Philippines University UrbanConcept, battery-electric Vehicle Design Award – Prototype 323 Semeru Team 1 Indonesia Universitas Negeri Malang (UM) University Prototype, battery-electric Vehicle Design Award – UrbanConcept 611 HYD12OGEN Singapore Nanyang Technological University University UrbanConcept, hydrogen fuel cell Technical Innovation Award 611 HYD12OGEN Singapore Nanyang Technological University University UrbanConcept, hydrogen fuel cell Safety Award 312 Pravega India Government Engineering College Barton Hill University Prototype, battery-electric Spirit of Shell Eco-marathon Award 314 Team E Square India Graphic Era University Prototype, battery-electric

UrbanConcept

Internal Combustion Engine Award

Rank Race number Team name Country School name School Type Energy Type Best Attempt (km/m3) 1 524 Garuda UNY Eco Team Indonesia Universitas Negeri Yogyakarta University Internal Combustion Engine 544.2 2 519 SEMAR URBAN UGM Indonesia Universitas Gadjah Mada University Internal Combustion Engine 332.2 3 517 ITS Team Sapuangin Indonesia Institut Teknologi Sepuluh November University Internal Combustion Engine 270.3

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Award

Rank Race number Team name Country School name School Type Energy Type Best Attempt (km/m3) 1 612 TP ECO FLASH Singapore Temasek Polytechnic High School Hydrogen Fuel Cell 137.0 2 611 HYD12OGEN Singapore Nanyang Technological University University Hydrogen Fuel Cell 99.4 – – – – – – – –

Battery-Electric Award

Rank Race number Team name Country School name School Type Energy Type Best Attempt (km/m3) 1 715 Arjuna Team Indonesia Universitas Indonesia University Battery-Electric 194.2 2 714 Apatte Elang Perkasa Team 1 Indonesia Universitas Brawijaya University Battery-Electric 112.4 3 717 Bumi Siliwangi 4 Indonesia Universitas Pendidikan Indonesia University Battery-Electric 98.9

Prototype

Internal Combustion Engine Award

Rank Race number Team name Country School name School Type Energy Type Best Attempt (km/m3) 1 16 Nakoela Team Indonesia Universitas Indonesia University Internal Combustion Engine 905.2 2 18 HAUI AUTO Viet Nam Hanoi University of Industry University Internal Combustion Engine 737.3 3 20 DUT_Gatech Team Viet Nam University of Danang University Internal Combustion Engine 496.3

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Award

Rank Race number Team name Country School name School Type Energy Type Best Attempt (km/m3) 1 211 Apatte Elang Perkasa Team 2 Indonesia Universitas Brawijaya University Hydrogen Fuel Cell 361.2 2 214 KUST Korea Kookmin University University Hydrogen Fuel Cell 272.2 3 210 ANTASENA ITS TEAM Indonesia Institut Teknologi Sepuluh November University Hydrogen Fuel Cell 228.3

Battery-Electric Award