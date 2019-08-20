Indian Techie Aniket Dey to be awarded National Awards for Science & Technology achievement Award on Srilanka

Sri Lanka government has chosen India based IT Professional & Investor Aniket Dey to bestow their National Awards for Science and Technology achievement ( NASTA ) 2019 The NASTA Award will be presented to Dey, by the president of Sri Lanka Shri Maithripala Sirisena .Srilanka technology Awards, hosted by the government of Srilanka ,will felicitate the India techie with NASTA Award 2019 for his excellent contribution on the field of Telecommunication & Computer programming development.

The NASTA made the official announcement of the result on Monday. Day will be first Indian to receive the award from Sri Lanka government.

Day is versed IT professional & ethical computer expert who has already achieved multiple awards in computer science & technology development.

Techie Aniket will be awarded under the category of Exceptional Technology Development & Investigation which was last year introduced with NSF.

Dey is looking forward to receive the award from the president of Srilanka,Next month.