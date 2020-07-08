Indian video app Mitron reaches 25+ million downloads in on Google Play Store

Homegrown short-form video app, Mitron has achieved 25+ million downloads on Google Store and more and more content creators are making a beeline to join the app. The short-video making Mitron app also garnered a massive viewership, clocking 40 million videos viewed per hour on the platform.

Co-founded by Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal, the Mitron app rose to fame soon after its launch in April 2020. The founders’ mission is to create a short-form video app that reimagines digital engagement and entertainment for people to showcase their innovative videos online, in line with the theme of light humor.

Speaking on the development, Shivank Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Mitron said, “It is incredibly exciting to see nearly one million new videos created per day on the Mitron platform. With almost every one confined to their homes during the lockdown phase, our aim has been to provide a platform that offers digital entertainment through short videos posted by people, or create their own videos.”

For the developers of Mitron, ensuring data privacy has been the priority. The Bengaluru-based app provides an easy and seamless interface for users to create, edit, and share their videos and at the same time browse through a library of top videos on the platform.