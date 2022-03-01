Indian Women Leaders charting a territory for a more accepting Society

WIN is taking forward the conversation on body positivity, self-love, and women empowerment in India, on March 2nd, 2022, at 11:30am on Facebook. In collaboration with Tressmart Marketing Pvt. Ltd., WIN presents to you an exceptional panel discussion with some India’s female changemakers and trailblazers such as Sargam Dhawan Bhayana– leading Businesswoman, Director & Founder: Tressmart Marketing Pvt. Ltd.; Neha Kalia– Digital Creator, Influencer & body positivity Coach; Dr. Shamoly Khera – Entrepreneur, Author, Founder: Speak to Inspire, One Take Media Co.; Sonalika Sahay- Fashion Model and Entrepreneur, Founder: Vianoirindia, Miafashionpopup and Stuti Jalan – founder of Women Inspiring Network.

The discussion is essentially an effort to celebrate women and their spirits- irrespective of their size, shape, sexuality and disability. The symposium aims to give some refreshing new outlooks and stances with respect to how today’s leading changemakers view self-love and embrace and build more realistic relationship with their bodies. The session will also shed light on matters, such as tips and scope for body positivity, as to how the concept evolved over the years and the connection between Body Positivity and Mental as well as Physical well being. Each panelist will bring forth a unique perspective to the table.

Talking about Body positivity, Sargam Dhawan Bhayana believes that “Body positivity is not only a concept, but it’s my way of life for me. Accepting myself as I am, irrespective of what people think has been a huge learning journey for me. I have faced many hardships that finally made me realise that I need to nurture my body, soul and mind for my growth, not for others.” Stuti Jalan, founder of Women Inspiring Network, states that “The vision of our society has been blurred for years. The Perception had been influenced by myths surrounding the beauty industry. It’s high time we create positive self-image which shatters the negative picture to one’s body. I believe we all are beautiful, just the way we are.”

Sargam Dhawan Bhayana, 27 year old entrepreneur, started Tressmart in 2017, when she was only 22 years old. She had a chance meeting with the inventors and promoters of DAFNI, the Original Hair Straightening Brush, which she then went on to launch very successfully in India, and the rest as they say is history. She has been untiringly advocating body positivity in all the possible landscapes.

Neha Kalia, known as ‘Curveswervebyneha’, is a Delhi-based fashion and lifestyle content creator, body positivity coach, plus size model. She has collaborated with multiple reputed and renowned brands like Amydus, allplussize, Datotta,nykd by Nykaa, mamaearth, zyan & Myza etc. She has bagged a massive fan following on social media platforms. Through her work she tries to bring awareness towards body Positivity.

Sonalika Sahay, is a fashion model and an entrepreneur. She harnesses her industry experiences for her fashion portal Maia and successfully runs a multibrand online store Style Arrest.

Dr. Shamoly Khera is a multi-faceted speaker. She is a TV presenter, Producer, public speaker and Speaking coach. Born and raised in Mumbai Shamoly has global exposure and a rich experience of addressing audience in international markets. Having been the face of various television networks like UTV, Zee TV Middle East, MBC Bollywood and having studied theatre and stage acting, presenting