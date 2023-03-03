India’s 5 Ready Mix Concrete Manufacturing Companies that are transforming Infrastructure

In the last two decades, infrastructure in India has seen significant growth and development, becoming a major contributor to economic growth. Despite facing challenges, recent efforts have led to significant progress in the sector, making it a valuable opportunity for driving direct and indirect economic growth. While there is still room for improvement, India’s infrastructure growth rate is optimistic and a key factor in the country’s goal of becoming a superpower economy.

To fully understand the infrastructure sector in India, it is also crucial to be familiar with the companies that are playing a major role in its development. Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC), has been a crucial driver in the industry since its invention and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15%-20% from 2023 to 2028. Currently, many of India’s major infrastructure projects are constructed using RMC. There is also a distinct and noticeable shift from site mix to readymix in line with the trend in developed countries including expansion in smaller cities and towns.

The following are the five companies that have the most significant impact on RMC manufacturing in India:

1. RDC Concrete (India) Pvt Ltd:

RDC Concrete (India) Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become the largest independent non-cement ready mix concrete manufacturer in India. The company is renowned for delivering cost-effective and innovative concrete solutions and has invested significantly in advanced research, production, logistics, customer service, and quality control systems to remain in the vanguard of this industry. The company is the most technologically enabled ready mix concrete company in India. RDC Concrete has a loyal clientele of esteemed names from the Indian construction sector, having extended its reach to various parts of the country in order to meet the increasing demands of the Indian construction industry with a network of 75 plants. They have been involved in many prestigious projects like Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Pune Metro, Kolkata Metro, Bullet Train, Bangalore Metro, Chennai Metro, Cochin Metro.

2. UltraTech RMC (Aditya Birla Group):

UltraTech Cement Limited is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. A USD 7.1 billion building solutions powerhouse, UltraTech is the largest manufacturer of grey cement, ready mix concrete (RMC) and white cement in India. It is the third largest cement producer in the world, excluding China. UltraTech is the only cement company globally (outside of China) to have 100+ MTPA of cement manufacturing capacity in a single country. The Company’s business operations span UAE, Bahrain, Sri Lanka and India. UltraTech has a consolidated capacity of 126.75 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) of grey cement. UltraTech has 23 integrated manufacturing units, 28 grinding units, one Clinkerisation unit and 8 Bulk Packaging Terminals.

3. ACC Limited:

ACC Limited (Formerly The Associated Cement Companies Limited) an Indian cement producer, headquartered in Mumbai. It is a subsidiary of Ambuja Cements and a part of the Adani Group. On 1 September 2006, the name of The Associated Cement Companies Limited was changed to ACC Limited. The company was established in Mumbai, Maharashtra on 1 August 1936. They generate annual revenue of around $2 Billion.ACC Limited (ACC) is a leading player in the Indian building materials space, with a pan-India operational and marketing presence. With experience and expertise spanning over eight decades, ACC has actively contributed to India’s progress.

4. JSW Cement:

JSW Cement is part of the diversified US$22 billion JSW Group. As one of India’s leading business houses, JSW Group also has other business interests in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, paints, sports and venture capital. JSW Cement is the World’s #1 eco-friendly cement company with a current capacity of 17 MTPA across its manufacturing units. They generate annual revenue of around $5 Hundred Thousand.

5. Nuvoco Limited

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited (Nuvoco) is a building materials company. Nuvoco is part of India’s leading business conglomerate – Nirma Group, which forayed into the Cement business in 2014 through a greenfield cement plant in Nimbol, Rajasthan. Thereafter, growing the business through the acquisitions of Lafarge India Limited in 2016 and NU Vista Limited (formerly Emami Cement Limited) in 2020. Nuvoco has 11 cement plants, comprising five integrated units, five grinding units and one blending unit. Nuvoco has a dedicated NABL-accredited Construction Development and Innovation Centre (CDIC) located in Mumbai. It serves as the incubation centre for innovative products and can conduct over 100 mechanical tests.