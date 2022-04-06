India’s advanced Pumps and Water technologies major EKKI receives prestigious recognition from the European Pump Industry

06th April, 2022; Delhi: India’s advanced Pumps and Water technologies major EKKI was recognised with two finalist accolades at the major Global Pump Industry Awards ceremony held in Warwick, United Kingdom by a jury of leading European pump company members.

The most prestigious, and the oldest Pump Industry Awards (PIA) is organised by the British Pump manufacturers association (BPMA) along with leading European pump industry members. PIA awards aim to recognise pump companies in Europe and other global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and skills.

The Pump Industry Awards recognitions for EKKI are focused on:

EKKI’s contribution to skills and training in the industry through its EIWTC initiative. EKKI International Water Technology Centres (EIWTC) is a global centre of excellence for training , research and entrepreneurship in pumps and water related technologies. EIWTC partners with leading Industries , Government and Academic Institutions globally.

The “Rising Star” finalist recognition to the EKKI CEO Kanishka Arumugam was awarded for the transformation of EKKI from making Agriculture Pumps to Cutting Edge Water technologies for the world. He is credited for setting up India’s first waste water joint venture with German Pump major HOMA which has presence in more than 120 Countries across the world.

Dedicating this recognition to Group Founder Mr.Arumugam.P, members of EKKI, JV Partner HOMA in Germany , Distributors , Dealers and Supply Chain Partners across the globe, Mr. Kanishka Arumugam, CEO of EKKI said: “We at EKKI are immensely proud to be recognised internationally for our Innovative initiatives within the Industry. This finalist accolades from the world’s most respected and important members of the Pump Industry, recognises the true success and potential of EKKI. We are really passionate about producing globally competitive products from India and make EKKI as one of the most respected family owned companies from this part of the world”.