India’s AI Art Festival for Climate Change: Tezos India collaborates with Future Fantastic Festival

Get ready to witness a one-of-a-kind experience at the Future Fantastic Festival as Tezos India collaborates with the festival to showcase its exclusive NFT gallery, exploring the intersection of technology and sustainability. The festival will run from Friday, 24th March, to Sunday, 26th March, at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC).

The Future Fantastic Festival aims to foster a dialogue among experts, artists, technologists, and audiences on the most pressing issues of climate change. The immersive, AI-enabled installations and performances will allow visitors to imagine a climate-friendly future or experience the effects of inactivity in the present.

Tezos India is proud to collaborate with the Future Fantastic Festival, showcasing the importance of using sustainable technologies in the creation and dissemination of art. Through this collaboration, visitors will get to experience the full potential of NFTs beyond just their digital format on smartphones, and connect them to the real world space. The aim of the gallery is to provide a platform for artists to showcase their artwork in a real-world setting and explore the theme of Climate Change. This presents an excellent opportunity for artists to showcase how they are interpreting the theme in their artwork. Through the NFT gallery, Tezos India hopes to highlight the importance of using sustainable technologies in the creation, curation and dissemination of art, and inspire a dialogue on the most pressing issues of climate change.

As part of the collaboration, Tezos India Arts & Culture will conduct a special two-session workshop on Sunday, 26th March, at the BIC. The workshop is tailored for artists and art enthusiasts who want to learn about the various Web-3.0 platforms on Tezos, including new AI-driven generative art platforms. The sessions will include a live minting of works onto the blockchain and allow participating artists to collect multiple pieces.

“Through this collaboration, Tezos India aims to highlight the importance of using sustainable technologies in the creation, curation and dissemination of art. We believe that by taking small steps towards sustainability, we can create a sustainable future for art and the planet,” said Varun Desai, Head of Tezos India Art & Culture.

Tezos is an energy-efficient and self-upgradable Proof of Stake blockchain with an average energy footprint of 17 global citizens. With this collaboration, Tezos India seeks to address key barriers facing blockchain adoption in India through developer adoption, education and training, and ecosystem development.