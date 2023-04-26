India’s Asli Dramebaaz: #HipiLipsyncBattle crosses the 400 million views milestone!

26th April 2023: Hipi, India’s leading short video platform’s latest contest, #HipiLipsyncBattle, has gained a lot of prominence since its launch. It has been receiving an overwhelming response ever since. #HipiLipsyncBattle is a unique contest that allows video creators to flaunt their lip-syncing skills and compete with other talented individuals across India for the ‘Asli Dramebaaz’ title. The challenges have been a big hit among users, with thousands of entries can be seen coming in every month.

The 6-month pan-India contest started in January which has a unique challenge theme every month, and participants can lipsync to their favorite songs or dialogues in their preferred language. The contest has successfully attracted a diverse audience base, with people from all walks of life participating in the challenges. Hipi witnessed the enthusiasm shown by users across all age groups, allowing it to be a place for all generations to showcase their talent.

#HipiLipsyncBattle has been a successful community of lip-syncing enthusiasts who eagerly await the announcement of each month’s challenges. The #Love challenge of February received 76k videos and the #StudentLife challenge for March garnered around 43k videos. This month, the #Shayari challenge has been receiving a tremendous number of videos every day. The contest has been successful in fostering a sense of camaraderie and healthy competition among its participants. The contestants that survive the challenges for 6 months will square off in a grand finale round. The winner will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of a music video under the Zee Music Co. and win a grand prize of 1 Lac.

Hipi is grateful to its users for making #HipiLipsyncBattle a grand success. The property has made Hipi an established leader in the short video landscape and has set a new benchmark for user engagement and creator gratification. Hipi is committed to continuing its efforts to provide its creators with career transforming opportunities coupled with the best entertainment for its users. Furthermore, the platform is excited to see what the future holds for this thrilling contest.

For more information about the competition and how to enter, Download the Hipi app, or visit https://www.hipi.co.in/dramebaaz