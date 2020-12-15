India’s biggest Entrepreneurial Awards: A gigantic success!

Vyapaar Jagat Convention & Awards, India’s largest digitally hosted entrepreneurial award ceremony was held on the 12th of December, 2020 on a digital platform to identify and felicitate entrepreneurs, innovators, achievers and suppliers across industries. The event aimed to identify modern industry trends, create new business dialogues, survival manual strategies and connections that are needed to grow a business.

A grand success, VJCA2020 was attended by a whopping +3500 attendees that included +2500 delegates, +35 prestigious speakers and +25 exhibitioners. Having over +100 award categories to felicitate small and medium businesses, VJCA took a giant step towards encouraging Make In India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. It recognised ventures across Innovation, Technology, Social Impact, Green Initiative among others for their remarkable contributions towards the evolution of Entrepreneurship in India.

The main award categories included: COVID-19 Response Awards, Business of The Year – Services (MSME), Business of The Year – Support Business (MSME), Business of The Year – Manufacturing (MSME), Business of The Year – Retail, Wholesale Trading Business (MSME), Tech Company of the Year (MSME), Start-up of the Year, International Business Awards (MSME), Vyapaar Jagat Special Awards.

These 9 main categories included several sub-categories such as ‘Hero Of The Year’, ‘Manufacturer of the Year’, ‘Service of the Year’, ‘Trader Of The Year’, ‘Consultant Of The Year’ and many more. More than 100 small & medium businesses were felicitated for making significant efforts in their respective fields.



Covid Response Award Winners: Neha Lal, Akshay Khatri, 92.7 Big FM, Akkashh Nikhil Chowdhry (JustMyRoots), Dr. Manoj Ramsharan Gumber , Cognify Group (Jalaj Mohan), EBA Psychological and Therapy Center (Aruna Agarwal), Prof. Dr. Mohsin Wali (Gerihope Society), Rutvik Engineering (Rutvik Joshi), Subhag HealhTech Pvt. Ltd (Vikram Singh Rajput), Orgenik E-commerce Pvt. Ltd (Dhairya Shah), LASI Talk (Dr. Geetika Saluja)

Business of The Year – Manufacturing (MSME) winners: Shree Weltex Industries (Ketan Patel), Chocolate House(Hemali Shah), Ishan Corporation (Jay R. Sharma),Indian Wood Craft (Aditya Jain), Abaj Interiors Pvt. Ltd.(Ketan Patel), The Spartan Machinery (Hanish Paras Gajjar), Rudra Solar Energy (Devang Joshi), Vishvakarma Iron & Steel Works (Girish Siddhpura), Arihant Biocare (Rohan Kothari), Tarang Innovative Solutions LLP (Manji Sheta), AllMyCraft.com (Aditi Gupta), Suryamani Glassed Steel Equipment Pvt. Ltd.(Mr. Sunil A Patel), Sonali Polymers Pvt. Ltd.(Bharat Bajaj), Kavita Plastics (Kavita Modi), M J Engineering(Ranjan Soni), Solwearth Ecotech Pvt. Ltd. (Haroon Shahul Hameed).

Business of The Year – Services (MSME) winners: Vocademics (Dr. Trilok Sharma), Superwings Educations & Accessories (Manushi Digesh), Beldara (Sejal Malviya), Dexoc Solutions (Chetan Patel), Jiyansh Holidays (Himanshu Patel), Omm Superspeciality Head & Neck Cancer Surgical Hospital (Dr. Shakti Singh Deora), Dhanak Dental Hospital (Dr. Vaidehi Shah), Dr. Avinash Tank (Dwarika Clinic), Next Space Realty (Ankit Chotia), Hindustan RMC Infrastructure Solution (Chirag Thakkar), Clarity Communication (Sowmya Iyer), Vertù The Lounge (Pratham Patel), Paathey Diet and Nutrition Clinic (Hetal Saraiya), Dr. Jignesh Hadiyal (Niramay Homeo Care), Anyray Investment Inc. (Ravikumar Patel), Setu Infrastructure (Niyat Patel), N I 3 Design (Nitin Jadav), Shraddha Raj Parekh (SR Interior Designs), Design Studio (Ar. Sonal Soni), Namrata shah, Pixxy Plus (Dit J Patel), The Cleaning Company (Shahnawaazz Sumarani) Tathhastu (Dr. Megha Shah), Hedweeg Innovations Pvt. Ltd. (Rohan Shah), Pen V Media (Neha Ved ), Pinks Event (Pinky Patel).

Business of The Year – Retail, Wholesale Trading Business (MSME) winners: Arvindbhai Khatri Sons (Vishal Jajal), Squad Car Jasoos Pvt Ltd (Angel Kansagra), CONECT Heatshrink (IPA Enterprise-Binit Harish Gandhi, Olvo International (Dixit shah), Devang Shah (VAMPM Overseas Ltd).

Business of The Year – Support Business (MSME) winners: Essksee Consultancy(Sanjay Chakraborty), Priy-Anka Consulting Co.(Priyanka Acharya), Deepa Nagarajan LLP (Deepa Nagarajan), Profine Financial Services (Vandana Chaturvedi), Idealizeer Content Solutions Pvt. Ltd.(Pankaj Kathane), RK HR Management (Prakash Bajaji), Nandha Infotech (Vigneshwaran.T), Mediametrics Sathish Sampath

Tech Company of the Year (MSME) winners: Saslab Technologies Pvt. Ltd.(Ankur Biswas), Hind Technologies (Gulam Mohayuddin Vekariya), Swagger Unit (Bandish Patel), Unnati informatics LL (Mayank Patel), Serpent Consulting Services Pvt. Ltd. (Husen Daudi), Webscan Infoserv Pvt. Ltd. (Amandeep Singh), Aequitas Infotech Pvt. Ltd. (Homi Kaneria), Yogi Creation (Bhavy Maniar), Vampm Overseas LTD (Devang Shah)

Start-up of the Year winners: Motion Ink (Yash Suthar), Fetuz Hatcher Pvt. Ltd. (Pratik Patel), Papergeni Envirocare (Dhaval Barbhaya), Nutribud Foods Pvt. Ltd. (Shardul Patel), Rising Circle (Vishal Gunani)

International Business Awards (MSME) winners: Odoo (Ketan Nashit), In Global Career Services LLP (Archan Trivedi), Hi Tech Polyproducts (A. P. Gale), DeepBiz Techcnologies Pvt. Ltd. (Dr. Muthu Swamy S), Vampm Overseas LTD.

Vyapaar Jagat Special Awards winners: Paragraph Khajanchi Business Centre LLP(Harshil Khajanchi), AIC Banasthali Vidyapith Foundation (Banasthali Vidyapith), Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University , Lokatantra.in (Tannisha Avarrsekar), Sonali Polymers Pvt. Ltd. (Bharat Bajaj), Excellent Global Endeavors LLP (Vishal Dalal), Amhidda Care (Hiral Amar Parikh), Anupama Dalmia (Dr. Sachitra Kumar Chakravorty, Envio Water Integrate Pvt. Ltd. (Aditya Kumar), Local Vocal Business (Akash Vaghasiya), Liefern Interactive (Alpesh Patel), Vandit Shah, Unico Composite Pvt. Ltd.(Rashmika Manishkumar Vaghela, The Two Who Travel (Rinnku R Savla & Ritesh Gala), Yash Vasant

“Vyapaar Jagat Convention & Awards is a step further towards upholding our commitment towards being the voice for entrepreneurs. The response I received from the fraternity and audience members was not only overwhelming but also heart-warming. I am truly grateful to all those who helped make the event a grand success and turned my vision into reality. I am determined to unite delegates across industries every year and scale this online event,” says Dr. Pravin Parmar, Founder & CEO, VyapaarJagat.com

Dr Pravin also gave a special vote of thanks to his sponsors and partners such as Sponsors CarJasoos.com & ObesityDoctor.in, all speakers, exhibitors, anchors, association and supporting partners, inhouse vyapaarjagat team and vendors who supported VJCA 2020

As new and emerging businesses continue to work towards making India AatmaNirbhar and a global economic hub with innovative products and services, the Vyapaar Jagat Convention & Awards aims to inspire, encourage and applaud aspiring entrepreneurs to share their ideas and showcase their innovations to reach their true potential. Visit VyapaarJagat.com/awards-2020 & youtube.com/VyapaarJagatTV for more details