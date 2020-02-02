India’s Biggest Rural Technical Festival ‘Antahpragnya 2020’ kicks off

Ms. M. Prashanthi, District Collector of Nirmal inaugurated National Level India’s Biggest Rural Technical Festival titled ‘Antahpragnya 2020’ here in the state of Telangana at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies-Basar (RGUKT-Basar), the temple city, 180 km from Hyderabad, the state capital of Telangana.

Speaking at the inaugural Ms. Prashanthi said that when we talk of Globalisation we talk about smart cities but not smart villages. India lives in villages. Rural areas cannot afford to miss the development bus.

Ms. M. Prashanti urged engineering students to develop things with humanitarian aspects. Most of the developments in the 2 lakh years has taken place in the last one century. We cannot even imagine the future, she said.

In the coming decade we may have Nano robots conducting operations. In the near future shops may not even exist. Perhaps we will order everything on the mobile and it will be home delivered.

I consider RGUKT as my prized possession. I am very proud to have this kind of prestigious institution in my district.

Adding further, Ms Prashanthi described RGUKT students as a bunch of brainy and talented youth. Any innovations you develop, the district will be ready to adapt and use those technologies.

She also announced that the Nirmal district would soon ban Plastics.

On knowing that Transcend Adventure was conducting a recce in Nirmal and Adilabad Districts, to set up an Adventure Training Centre, Ms. Prashanthi, District Collector assured Mr. Shekhar Babu of Transcend Adventure full support from the District Administration.

But, she urged him after setting up the centre here and if they take up any expedition, first they must include RGUKT students including expeditions to Mount Everest, for which Shekhar Babu readily agreed.

The three-day technical fest from 31st January to 2nd February with the theme ‘Spot and encourage rural tech innovators’ will have over 200 events viz. Campus Farming competition, Robo Racing, Robo Soccer, Development of Ideal Villages, National Science Fair and others attracting nearly 50,000 people from nearby places and colleges. Antahpragnya 2020 to showcase 300 plus prototype working models created by 4000 rural ignited minds from the RGUKT varsity.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Dr. A. Ashok, IAS, Vice Chancellor, RGUKT-Basar; M. Prashanthi, Nirmal District Collector; Dr. Y. Rajeshwar Rao, Administrative Officer, RGUKT-Basar; Akella Raghavendra, IAS Trainer, Motivational Speaker & Author; Shekhar Babu Bachinepally, Mountaineer & motivational speaker; Raghuram Ananthoj, Senior Manager, Dell; Swapnil Jangale, Convener; Hari Babu, CO-Convener, Dr Vijay Kumar, Convener Trinayana and others.

Dr. A. Ashok, IAS, Vice-Chancellor of RGUKT-Basar in his address at the inaugural said that Antahpragnya comprises of technical, literary, entrepreneurial, fun and cultural activities. The fest showcases 300 prototypes, working models, exhibits and technologies such as Automatic Switch for Water, Home Made Electricity, Smoke Absorber, Automatic Street Lighting System, Smart Dustbins, Zero Budget Farming, Automatic Irrigation and others, he added.

RGUKT is the first institute in India to implement Block-chain Technology, informed VC Dr. Ashok.

Dr. Ashok announced amidst cheers that RGUKT-Basar would soon enter an MoU with Transcend Adventure to include Adventure Curriculum in the University including expeditions such as Mount Everest. Transcend Adventure based out of Telangana has helped 89 mountaineers to scale Mount Everest and is the most sought after in the domain.

Addressing the 500 plus student gathering, the India’s well known mountaineer Shekhar Babu said he was on a recce to Nirmal and Adilabad Districts to set up an adventure training center.

He urged engineering students to help develop communication beyond mobile and VHF (Very High Frequency) signals range to help mountaineers. It has been one of our biggest challenges in mountaineering, he added.

He also urged them to work on improving adventure safety equipment. He said we will be supporting any such innovations. The weight of Oxygen Cylinder when Tenzing Norgay and Edmond Hillary climbed Mount Everest was 22 kg. The same is now reduced to 4 kg. So please help further reduce the weight of these cylinders as mountaineers need 4 cylinders a day and each one weighs 4kg.

Akella Raghavendra, Guest of honour asked students to challenge faculty with questions in quest of knowledge. He urged them to focus on Vijaya Lakshmi (Goddess of Success), Dhana Lakshmi (Goddess of Wealth) in order achieve success and wealth go to Saraswati (Goddess of Knowledge).

RGUKT is the first Information and Communication Technology (ICT) based University in Telangana for rural meritorious students. The main aim of Antahpragna 2020, said Dr. Ashok, is to spot and encourage rural tech innovators.

Antahpragnya, the Rural Technical Fest is very unique. Some of the best brainy students study in rural areas will participate. We need to nurture these innovative brains by creating an ecosystem. This platform can be used by them to apply technology to simple human tasks and create some of the finest and most eco-friendly products and equipment informed Mr. Swapnil Jangale, Convener welcoming the gathering.

Thousands of Students belonging to reputed colleges across the length and breadth of India are taking part in the three Day National Level India’s Biggest Rural Technical Festival said Mr. P. Hari Babu, Co-Convener.

Some of the events include Virtual Reality, Hologram, Robo Race, Development of Ideal Village Project; Robo Soccer, Sci-Fest (a National Science Fair), Campus Farming Competition, Virtual Reality Gaming, Workshops on Robotics and IOT, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Web Development, etc. and others. Hundreds of designs of posters by students of RGUKT promoting Design in India, Made in India are also on display.

Under Techies for Karshak, Campus Farming Competition – a novel competition which is unheard of before will be held. This is a competition between the branches, PUC1 and PUC2 in implementing innovative ideas and improving the yield of the crop. One acre of land near the football ground in the campus is levelled, cleaned and made it ready for farming. The land is divided into 9 equal parts each for the branches. The participants were given away Spinach seeds and asked to grow that crop. This is a competition between all branches for the championship THE AGRI CHAMPIONSHIP. The champions are decided and judged by the farmers who come to the event.

Another interesting activity is IDEAL VILLAGE project that deals with the development of the village as an ideal village with focus on technology which uses improved resources, for a happy and technical society. It is completely based on the old tradition of livelihood fused with technology.

Some interesting models ID Verification Using QR Code; Automatic Door Open and Close; Smart Bell; Water Monitoring System; Smart Light and Fan; CC Cameras; Smart Bin; Self Erasing Board System; Face recognition System For Hostel Rooms developed by students are part of the Smart RGUKT will showcase the models.

The team of Antahpragnya in collaboration with SSERD (Society for Space Education, Research and Development) are organizing an Astrospace camp aimed at creating awareness about the exciting career in the space but also provides the right platform for identifying such brilliance and to support them to achieve their dreams through hands-on activities.

SCI-FEST, the National Science Fair will be held for students of Secondary High School and Intermediate Colleges, to refine and showcase their ‘Knowledge of today’s science which becomes Technology of tomorrow’.

Trinayana the Gala Cultural Nights will showcase the artistic, cultural, intellectual and creative skills of students.

The three-day rural technical festival will conclude on Sunday evening.