India’s crème de la crèmegathers at the 5th Annual Brand Vision Summit 2020!

In a world starved of heroes, it is nothing short of magic to see several of them under one roof. It’s exactly what happened at NexBrand’s Brand Vision Summit 2020 powered by Kamdhenu, held on February 20, 2020 at ITC Maratha, Andheri. This is the 5th edition of the grand event, which is tracked with great interest all over the nation. Ever since it launched in 2015, Brand Vision Summit has been hailed as one of the country’s most covered platforms where India’s very best share the stage. This year too, top names from India’s corporate and entertainment sectors were felicitated for their standout work through the year.

This year, Brand Vision Summit had the honour of having Shri Anurag Thakur, MOS – Finance& Corporate Affairs, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. He spoke passionately on how the recipients that night were the engines that will ride India’s to the next phase of global prominence.

Dr. Arvind Kumar Sharma, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha was also present as the Guest of Honour.

Over the past 5 years, NexBrand’s Brand Vision Summit has honored India’s top achievers across Corporate, Healthcare, Philanthropy, Education &Entertainment. Past honorees include stellar personalities such as Niranjan Hiranandani, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vidya Balan, Amit Burman, Kiran Mazumdar – Shaw amongst many other renowned names.

Ms. Chandrika Maheshwari, Founder – Brand Vision and Jt. Managing Director – NexBrands, said “The Summit is the culmination of a dream to see India’s top inspirations on the stage of Brand Vision Summit. Each winner tonight has left an indelible ink on India’s growth and path to the future. It is our honor to recognize their work and use the stage to propel the voices farther across the world”

Additionally,Mr. Saurav Dasgupta, Co-Founder- Brand Vision and Jt. Managing Director – NexBrands, said “We have been using our unique and time-tested 3i model, that evaluates the impact people and businesses make on societies and economies. Each recipient of the title “The Extraordinaire” has not just excelled on these parameters, but also gone above and beyond what the society expects of them. They’re inspirations to an entire generation, and we are so honored they chose to spend time with us tonight”

Brand Vision’s 3i model evaluates brands on the basis of Impact, Innovation and Imagery, to understand the holistic effect they have on Indian eco-system. It avoids the pitfalls of the regular jury-based models that often fall prey to human biases and errors.

Shri Anurag Thakur, MOS – Finance& Corporate Affairs, I am delighted to be here, this evening for the ‘Brand Vision Summit 2020’ Awards instituted by NexBrands Inc.I applaud NexBrands for your efforts to recognize and honour deserving leaders from across India and congratulate each one of you on your exceptional achievements and excellence. Our incredible country, INDIA is also a BRAND. Intent, Intensity, and Integrity are the three elements that define our Governments vision for a Global India…A BRAND – “NEW INDIA”.

Mr. Sunil Agarwal, Whole Time Director, Kamdhenu Group, said, “I am honored to be associated with Brand Vision Summit and it gives us immense pleasure to admire the work of these luminaries who unfailingly deliver excellence in their works. Platforms like these empower the honorees to take their work wider and deeper and inspire many to keep doing better. Kamdhenu Group is built by amazing people who have put in a lot of hard work to make the group reach envious heights and hence, we understand how much sweat and play it takes for a brand or a personality to be recognized at such a dais.

Brand Vision Summit’s grand red carpet saw glittering stars walk down on it, including Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Sunny Leone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Guru Randhawa, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh and many more. After the award winners were honored, the celebrations continued with refreshing cocktails, a lavish buffet and many precious conversations that every attendee was sure to cherish for a long, long time.

