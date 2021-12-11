India’s fastest growing mattress ‘Centuary’ unveils its 75th ‘Centuary Sleep Store’ in twin cities & 100th in Telangana!

Hyderabad, December 2021: Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd., – India’s fastest growing mattress brand, unveiled its 75th ‘Centuary Sleep Store’, in twin cities and 100th exclusive brand store in Telangana, at Tirumalagiri, today. The store was formally inaugurated by Shri Uttam Malani, Executive Director, Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd.; also present were Guest of Honor Mr Anoop Kurup, VP – Distribution, TRIDENT Group and Mr Srinivas Pondicherry, Partner, Panchajanya Foams. Spread across 800 sft. area in the upmarket area of Secunderabad, stocks complete range of mattresses, pillows and accessory bed & bath brands like Bombay Dyeing, Trident & Raymond’s, in addition to Bolsters and bed bases; to offer a one-stop shop experience for customers. Centuary Mattresses is India’s first ISO-certified mattress brand and the largest mattress and components exporter, today.

Speaking at the launch Shri Uttam Malani said, this launch is a significant milestone for Centuary being the hundredth exclusive brand store in the state of Telangana apart from the 500 plus multi-brand outlets we operate from and the 75th in twin-cities. Centuary has been a market leader in Telangana, enjoying more than 25% market share. We have aggressive plans to expand our network to two hundred stores in Telangana in a span of 12 to 18 months from now. We will position ourselves as the number one brand in the mattress, comfort, and bedding industry across India and by the year 2025 we are confident of being one. At all India level we currently have 450 exclusive brand outlets and intend to make it 1000 exclusive brand outlets in another three years. Centuary has always been in the product leadership position, which means we have product differentiation, which distinguishes the brand from unbranded segment. Some of the Government policies like implementation of GST has fast tracked the transition to organized segment. Particularly post covid there is a rising consumer awareness, where consumers want to be associated with brands which are promoting a health quotient on their product offering and that’s what the Centuary product anti-microbial treatment is. Every single Centuary mattress comes with anti-microbial treatment and that is at no extra cost, this we did post covid, where we were repurposed our products and added the health offering.

The three-decade old India’s sleep specialist, Centuary Mattress, has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Hyderabad, which is on par with the international standards and is setting benchmarks for the industry with its minimum touch points production. The Company is expanding aggressively its geographical footprint across the country. Already has a strong presence in Telangana with over 100 exclusive brand stores, over 450 exclusive brand stores across the country and is available in over 4500 Multi brand outlets in the country. It offers a wide range of options in pillows, Set mattress, Slim mattress, mattress protectors, cushions and accessories. The company has pioneered several game changing product innovations in the industry, including Copper Gel, Micro Springs and Anti-microbial foam shield.

The brand offers comprehensive range of sleep solutions including spring mattresses, foam mattresses, coir mattresses, memory foam mattresses, orthopedic mattresses, and accessories, besides the special baby mattress collection – Beddy By Centuary. The world-class manufacturing facility of Centuary at Hyderabad has been awarded the ‘STAR EXPORT HOUSE’ status by Government of India.

At Centuary mattress, it’s our endeavor to enhance brand experience. Our trailblazing customer friendly initiatives like antimicrobial finish, baby mattress, attractive finance options and more to come, are all way ahead of competition. We are here to revolutionize the way world sleeps, adds Uttam Malani.

Centuary is now offering its entire range with Anti Microbial finish as a protective shield from bacteria and other allergies. This first of its kind, National Health Academy recommended feature enables the mattress being always fresh and ensures a pleasant sleep. As part of the customer outreach, company besides expanding its network of stores, has introduced easy finance with extremely attractive options through a tie-up with the HDFC Bank.

As part of the launch, a first of its kind consumer offer in mattress industry is being made by Centuary, the ‘SLEEP OFF-er.’ On every purchase of Centuary Mattress of Smart Collection and above range, the consumer will be entitled to an assured free gift, a weekly bumper prize, assured Cash Back & Easy EMI Scheme and a free pillow.