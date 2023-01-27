India’s First All Women Supercar Club hosts their 3rd Drive on 19th February 2023, prelude to International Woman’s Day

National, January 2023: Queens Drive Club (QDC), India’s first and only women supercar club is hosting its 3rd Drive on 19th February 2023, as a prelude to International Women’s Day. To uplift and empower women and break the stereotype associated with women and driving, Queens Drive Club was initiated in February 2022 by Mrs Ritika Jatin Ahuja, Founder of QDC and also the Chief Operating Officer and Marketing Head at Big Boy Toyz. The club targets a niche sector and intends to create a coterie of women who not only share similar interests but also desire to interact and network. It currently has 40 committed members and is growing at a steady pace.

The members meet at the Big Boy Toyz showroom in Gurgaon at 2:30 pm. The drive then commences with a flag-off at 3pm, following which the members rally on a decided route and return to the showroom within an hour. They then gather on the roof of Big Boy Toyz for a sundowner with food, music, and fun activities for the women to give them a relaxing and rejuvenating self-care time such as foot and shoulder massages by Levo spa & salon, one of Delhi’s luxury salons and tarot card reading by Pious Sood. Invites for the same are sponsored by forever52 & My Perfume, packaged & curated by Wishes by Om.

This year the event is grander than ever before with women participating from across the country as the club recently launched its website on the 26th January 2023 where women from anywhere can register themselves to enjoy the drive and become a member of the club with an annual membership fee.

Taking it up a notch, this year, 40+ leading women from different walks of life across cities such as Pune, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, are coming together along with their supercars for the Drive.

Some of these names include the Founder, Mrs Ritika Jatin Ahuja, Yuvika Chaudhary, actress, Dr. Neharika Yadav, Ducati bike racer and Roshni Misbah, hijab biker & entrepreneur, among others.

Mrs. Ritika Ahuja, COO of Big Boy Toyz and Founder of Queen’s Drive Club, said, “Being a car enthusiast, I enjoy going on long drives and talking about cars. This year we are hosting the 3rd drive of the club, bigger and better. The drive not only includes women from different walks of life but also from various cities such as Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune joining us in Gurgaon. We have recently launched our website wherein women across the country can register and join us in the drive and the after-party. I know many women who love talking about their cars, their journey and how passionate they are about it. This love, enthusiasm and excitement inculcated the idea of creating a community and continues to be a driving force to empower and encourage all women across age groups to follow their dreams.”

She further added, “This club brings like-minded women together who have left no stone unturned to stand out in society, who have followed their passion and are leading successful lives. With this year’s drive, I look forward to expanding and creating a stronger community where women drivers and car fanatics can unite, support each other and be a part of a women led society.”

Website: www.queensdriveclub.com