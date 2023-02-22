India’s first and largest Women only Supercars Drive witnessed by the country

National, February 2023: Queens Drive Club (QDC), India’s first and only women’s supercar club hosted its 3rd Drive on 19th February 2023 preluding International Women’s Day. To uplift, motivate and break the stereotype associated with women, Mrs. Ritika Jatin Ahuja, Founder of Queen’s Drive Club, also the Chief Operating Officer and Marketing Head at Big Boy Toyz launched the club in February 2022. The club targets a niche sector and intends to create a coterie of women who not only share similar interests but also desire to interact and network to create a women-led society to empower each other. This year the drive invites women from across the country wherein the club already has 100 women registrations including 7 women from different cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh among others flying to Gurgaon along with their supercars to join the others for the drive.

The event was a glam affair of celebrity power couple Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula, Aarti Khetarpal, Singer Akul, Bikers Roshni Misbah, and Dr. Niharika Yadav among others.

The members met at the Big Boy Toyz showroom in Gurgaon at 2:30 pm to commence the drive with a flag-off at 3:00 pm, followed by the drive around the city. An amazing after-party was planned for all the lovely ladies at the roof of Big Boy Toyz for a sundowner with food, music, and fun activities for the women to relax and rejuvenate themselves. They indulged themselves in some self-care time such as foot and shoulder massages by Levo spa & salon, one of Delhi’s luxury salons, and tarot card reading by Pious Sood, food, music, and connecting with each other, sharing their journey and experience over the years.

Women from across the country participated in the same with their supercars by registering themselves on the website and enjoying the drive to the fullest.

Mrs. Ritika Ahuja, COO of Big Boy Toyz and Founder of Queen’s Drive Club, said, “This year has been special and a start to an amazing team ahead. Queen’s Drive Club this year witnessed over 50 participants from across the country, joining us in our journey of making this club a huge success and a strong women-oriented platform. I am overwhelmed with the response we have received from women across the country, sending in love and their messages to the club members. Our first drive in February 2022 was an amazing experience and I always knew it was a great start to something big. Queen’s Drive Club is home to like-minded women, passionate and diligent towards their dreams and love for cars. We had an amazing team of women driving with us through the city, coming together to celebrate womanhood, enjoying the drive, and creating some wonderful memories.”

She further added, “With this year’s drive, I look forward to expanding and creating a stronger community where women drivers and car fanatics can unite, support each other and be a part of a women-led society. I dream of driving through every city with my power girls in the future, touching every girl’s heart in the country, motivating and empowering them to follow their dreams, chase them, and letting them believe that nothing is going to stop them from being whom they dream of.”