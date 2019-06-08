India’s First Bump To Baby Prenatal Studio Launched In Gurugram

The Bump to Baby Co. takes its first move and launches a pregnancy studio in Gurugram, to make the bumpy ride of parenthood easier by reducing gaps in pregnancy care in metropolitan cities.

Located in a posh locality on Golf Course Road, Gurugram, the studio boasts of a one-of-a-kind environment. From the services offered to the sessions conducted – each and every aspect is crafted to facilitate the holistic wellbeing of the mother and the child. Fitted and furnished with state-of-the-art equipment that places the comfort of expecting mothers at top priority, the studio does justice to the new age parenting philosophy of the millennials.

After obstetrics and gynaecology raised an alarm over the gaps in pregnancy care in metropolitan cities, “The Bump to Baby Co.” has come up with a unique concept to take care of the expecting mothers, from the time they conceive till the time they deliver, by bringing all expertise under one roof.

The cutting edge technology and customized services helps the brand stand out from the crowd. Having a hand-picked team of experts, doctors, nutritionists, and instructors it provides unwavering encouragement and actual hands-on support to the pregnant women (specially in the busy urban life), which helps them savor the beauty of this magical period.

As we know that those 9 months are special and filled with excitement, wonder, and possibility. Therefore, this pregnancy studio has been built to cut through the clutter.

On the launch of the studio, Aanchal Jain, Co-founder & Director, The Bump to Baby Co. said, “We are really excited to launch The Bump to Baby Co’s first pregnancy studio in Gurugram.”

“As a young woman looking forward to having kids in the future, when I began searching the market for something that would guide expecting parents through the course of pregnancy and nurture the new life taking shape inside the womb, the results were disappointing, to say the least! Determined not to take ‘no’ for an answer, I took the matter into my own hands. And exactly after an year, I proudly announce my venture- The Bump to Baby Co.”- she added.

Dr Madhuri Parti, Co-Founder / Director, The Bump to Baby Co. said, “The nine months of gestation constitute the most consequential period of our lives, permanently influencing the wiring of the brain and the functioning of the vital organs. So, we designed a nine month program for soothing, stimulating and communicating with your baby.”

“Building your entire generation to carry your legacy forward by altering the communication of internal and external environment is the aim of the upcoming project ‘The Bump to Baby Co’” quoted Dr. Rita Bakshi, Director and Health Expert, The Bump to Baby Co.

At ‘The Bump to Baby Co.’ experts will be conducting classes, answer all your queries and guide you through every step of the 9-month way, especially around the four key aspects of your child’s holistic development:

Ø The Physical Quotient– how healthy is your baby growing

Ø The Intelligence Quotient or IQ- how intelligent and smart your baby’s going to be

Ø The Emotional Quotient or EQ- how connected your baby will be with you and the world

Ø and Soul or Spiritual Quotient– how well your baby imbibes higher values, such as compassion and kindness