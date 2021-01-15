India’s first camel milk brand, Aadvik Foods launches Camel Milk Ghee

Expanding its product portfolio, India’s first brand in the camel milk industry, Aadvik Foods has recently launched camel milk ghee. With this launch, Aadvik Foods further adds to its unique line of offerings that consist of 40 SKUs including raw camel milk powder, freeze-dried camel milk powder, frozen camel milk, camel milk chocolates, and camel milk-based skincare solutions.

The ghee is available in 250 ml priced at Rs 999 and can now be ordered online through the company’s website or e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Flipkart, Snapdeal, etc.

The Rajasthan-based company has emerged as the pioneer in the camel milk industry and is the country’s first brand to process and market camel milk and its products.

Speaking on the launch, Hitesh Rathi, Founder, Aadvik Foods said, “Ghee has always been an essential part of our lives, whether it is in maintaining our immunity or keeping ourselves healthy. It is commonly used for cooking in almost every Indian household. We are thrilled to launch this new offering that will contribute to the health and well-being of our prized customers. Aadvik’s Camel Milk Ghee is one-of-its-kind that is easy to digest with numerous benefits. As per the researches done on camel milk, it also helps in maintaining cholesterol levels in adults and stimulating concentration levels in children.”

Aadvik’s Camel Milk Ghee is made from camel milk fat and is packed with proteins and vitamins which are good for health. The ghee is also beneficial to those having dairy allergies as it contains no allergens as well as helps in enhancing appetite.

Aadvik Foods follows a meticulous process while creating its camel milk ghee. In the coming months, Aadvik Foods is looking to expand with more unique products in its portfolio.