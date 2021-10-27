India’s first electric cruiser bike! Komaki Electric Vehicles to soon launch their revolutionary cruiser

New Delhi: Delhi-based EV manufacturer, Komaki Electric Vehicles, has announced that it is going to launch India’s first electric cruiser bike in January 2022.The launch is poised to shake up the Indian EV motorcycle segment and get more people interested in buying electric vehicles. . This stunning electric bike is going to be affordable for every customer.

Indian market lacks quality cruisers and most Indian customers dream of owning a Harley Davidson and an Indian Motorcycle, but they are too costly. Komaki Electric Vehicles is, however, setting the vehicle industry by storm by launching India’s first-ever electric cruiser for the common man. So far, Komaki has already catered to several segments of customers by offering a wide variety of e-scooters and ebikes.

Komaki has already given four electric bikes to the Indian market, and with its new launch Komaki is looking to dominate the vehicle industry. Now, by unleashing its new electric cruiser, it will capture the attention of an untapped customer base that likes comfort and class in motorcycles at an affordable price

Komaki has already proven itself in the mileage department with the largest scooter TN -95 and Performance-oriented scooter SE model. Since the Indian customers already trust Komaki, they can bank on Komaki high-speed electric cruiser, which will offer comfort and a taste of luxury while staying on budget.

The affordability and accessibility that Komaki is offering with its revolutionary cruiser, make it a total game-changer. Now the common man too can live the dream of riding their own cruiser.

Comfort, power, technical superiority, style points, affordability, and mileage are the key factors that Komaki always focuses on while manufacturing its EVs that are meticulously crafted to fulfill the needs of the Indian market.

Talking about the much-awaited launch, Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division, said, “This is something that we’ve been working on for quite a while. Our ultimate aim is to satisfy the needs of every customer segment. Now that we have established a strong foothold in the utility segment, we’re looking to cater to the demands of the leisure segment as well. The launch of our new cruiser is a statement that EVs aren’t just for everyday use; they can be a great leisure companion as well. We know that many people have been waiting for an offering like this for a long time, and we’re glad to have manufactured India’s first electric cruiser.”