India’s First Mini LED from TCL Now Available Offline in Nasik

Nashik: Steering technological advancement in the TV segment, global giant TCL has announced the launch of India’s first Mini LED in the offline market in Nasik. The Mini LED has been in the news for quite some time and the good thing for the people of Nasik is that they now can directly walk in and experience next-level entertainment. The TCL C825 Mini LED 4K QLED TV is available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes and is priced at INR 1,14,990 and 1,49,990 respectively. Featuring Quantum Dot Technology the Mini LED promises to offer a user-friendly interactive home entertainment experience.

Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India, says, “The launch of Mini LED in Nasik affirms TCL’s commitment to constant innovation and delivering excellence in terms of cutting-edge technologies to the new-age users. The brand since its inception has been focusing on the niche market and the availability of Mini LED in Nasik will certainly give our prospective customers a chance to experience ultimate entertainment themselves. As a brand, we promise our customers to redefine their smart TV space with our latest offering. This offline launch in Nasik will also enhance the brand’s leadership stance in the offline market.”

TCL Mini LED 4K QLED TV Features

One of the flagships launches from TCL, the Mini LED sports many unique and interesting features. One of the key highlights of the product is the use of Mini LED technology which promises to offer better wide colour gamut performance coupled with high contrast ratio and HDR. It is also supported by local dimming that gives the viewers a totally immersive viewing experience. The use of mini LEDs will also result in thinner and lighter product designs.

Next in line is a very interesting feature known as the MagiConnect, which allows the users to connect their TV to their smartphone and perform various tasks comfortably. Users will now be able to take screenshots of live TV, share content via social media, cast audio and video and much more.

The TV also comes with Dolby Vision IQ that enables the device to deliver absolutely stunning pictures in the room every moment. Along with this the TV also packs 120Hz MEMC and TCL’s exclusive algorithm that makes viewing action-packed content glitch-free. The Game Master with a dedicated HDMI 2.1 port is an added advantage of the TV for the gamers that enables them to play even high-quality games with smoother processing and powerful optimization. The Magnetic Camera is the cherry on the cake that will now allow you to make and take video calls via the Google Duo app. In addition to all this, the device also features IMAX Enhances certification, ONKYO soundbar with Dolby Atmos along with built-in subwoofers that ensures that the customers get a theatre-like experience at home. The TCL Smart UI ensures that you can easily and comfortably control all your smart devices through your TV.