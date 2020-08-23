India’s first open web Fitness Challenge #myfireworkout takes off

The much-awaited Firework Creator challenge that went live early August concluded the first #homekitchenchallenge and kicked off its second fitness challenge #myfireworkout today that is being powered by Optimum Nutrition by Glanbia. With more than 200 creators participating in the first challenge, Firework announced 5 winners- hardcore foodie, Kunal Khanna, Spirits and Rituals, Dr. Linoshka, and Susanna who won 5 lakhs in cash and contracts from Firework worth 25 lakhs each.

#myfireworkout will select 5 more creators who will win contracts and cash prizes this week. Over the next 4 weeks, more challenges will be launched and creator contracts worth 5 crores and 25 lakhs in cash will be on offer. Christened ‘OpenChallenge’, the competition in the next 4 weeks will see travel junkies, fashionistas, and entertainers put out 30 second short videos on the Firework network to participate and claim their dominance in an otherwise cluttered space. These videos will be then evaluated based on creativity and popularity by the Firework jury and 25 winners will be selected, 5 from each category. Winners will be announced on the 27th of August 2020.

CEO of Firework India, Sunil Nair said “The entire series of challenges is being operated on the open web. This is a unique challenge as no one needs to download an app to participate in it. Users can go to any of our partner platform websites and participate. The first #homekitchenchallenge saw unprecedented success breaking industry standards by a long way in terms of metrics. And we are only getting started. In the weeks to come, we are confident riding on the trend of OGC (Occupation Generated Content) creators that are emerging in India.

A Silicon Valley-based decentralized 30-second short video platform, Firework, launched this multimedia campaign to engage with India’s vast creative talent pool and build creator careers. With this challenge, Firework is inviting occupationally generated content creator’s category focusing on professionals like chefs, artists, small and medium business owners, filmmakers, florists, etc. With Firework, creators need not restrict their visual expressions to an app. A completely ‘for creators’ platform, Firework operates on the key principles of the open web and offers unrestricted, organic reach to creators through their vast global network and cross-platform partners.

Firework uses it’s innovative interactive story units embedded across its 140 partner locations and app and its elastic network that allows Firework to place the interactive story units across major publications globally. An interactive story unit consists of an endless scroll of 30-second video stories that appear alongside a call to action banner. This innovation allows a brand to engage with its audience in multiple ways that include simple video views to participation in a challenge that the brand identifies with.

Shubh Mukherjee, a filmmaker, and a TEDx speaker entered the #homekitchenchallenge contest early with his beautiful rendition of a cocktail called Michealada and said“While I did not win the competition, I was surprised to see my 30-second video garner over 337,000 views during the competition which is unprecedented in any other platform that I have been in. In addition, the quality of the video’s in the competition is of high standards”

Sandeep Arora runs Spiritsandrituals.com and is one of the five winners of the #homekitchenchallenge said “ Delighted that I won my contract and cash prize but besides that my video was seen all over the internet and not restricted to just one platform. I now have my Open Story Page and it gives me a very well rounded presence on digital media. I also have the freedom to get my own brands and monetize my content independently”

Firework has developed a strong “for creator” policy that offers attractive monetization capabilities and ensures a safe environment for creators and users to engage. The platform beside the views based monetization also offers a 33% stream share that is unique globally. Firework is a completely troll free network and uses a three-tier moderation protocol to ensure video feeds that are free of harmful content

Firework is also preparing for a Pride challenge focused on the LGBTQ community. Earlier this year, in June, the Pride march got canceled due to the pandemic and for the first time, the challenge will be played out in the digital media.