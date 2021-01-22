India’s First Private Search Engine Qmamu to be launched on 26 Jan

Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign has now reached its peak because every citizen is now adopting it with the bottom of their hearts. Apart from promoting Indian products and services, people are accepting the initiative wholeheartedly. The talent and passion that is seen in every child is the essence of our country. Given the country’s acceptance of the Vocal for Local initiative, our youth is being more energized which is proving to be effective in the growth and progress of our country. Besides adopting new technologies and techniques, what if the search engine also belongs to our country? Yes, we are talking about India’s own search engine.

Yes, it is true. Keeping in mind the needs of the countrymen, a young man from Gujarat has created a private search engine in India, which will be launched on Republic Day. This easy-to-use and fast-running native Google has been named Qmamu (KyuMamu), which allows users to access different features like web, images, videos, news, shopping on one search engine. This search engine is the first search engine made in India, which can be run on any device and any browser.

How about when the privacy of your data remains safe and you get a reliable browser? If you want the same, then what are you waiting for? The wait is over now. Notably, Qmamu works just like Google, without collecting the user’s personal information or any other such data, keep the search history completely private, and at the same time, protects the data from unauthorized users and access. In this way, this startup search engine of India maintains control over your data. This is what we need for the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative therefore; everything that we use in our day to day life should be made in India. So let’s welcome India’s first homegrown search engine Qmamu with open arms and move towards privacy with safe and secure data.