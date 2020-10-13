India’s first Virtual – 3 Day Industrial & Engineering Expo (IndExpo) kicks off

India’s first three days Virtual Industrial Expo(IndExpo) kicked off today. The three-day virtual expo, a first of its kind for Industrial Engineering products conclude on 15th, October.

Organised by Indore Infoline Private Limited(IIPL) a leading industrial exhibition organiser in the country. Which has organised in the past several exhibitions at Hitex in Madhapur in Hyderabad.

It has a humble beginning with 20 exhibitors who include: Sarvana Fab, Bombay Tools, Tally, Batlaiboi Engg, Chamunda Machinery, Adhesive Specialities, Groz Tools, Vidarbha LED, Simacies are some leading companies participating in this show as exhibitors. It kicks starts the new beginning of virtual exhibitions in India which is considered to be the future of Indian exhibitions. This exhibition is taking some local Telangana businesses globally thru this virtual exhibition.

The Virtual Exhibitions are the future says Rajkumar Agrawal, MD of IIPL. 20years ago when e-commerce was introduced not many encouraged. So also digital payments. Today it is totally different. Same is going to be with Virtual Exhibitions adds Rajkumar Agrawal

The Salient Features of Virtual Expo is that it will have 3D Customised Booths. Exhibitors may Create their own Booths and also Download report for Visitors and Exhibitors. It also comes with features to upload unlimited Products Photo in Product Gallery with Details and to Upload unlimited Product Videos in Video Gallery with the provision to upload the Products Brochures / Catalogue in Brochure Stand.

Visitors and exhibitors will be connected thru Video Call, Click to Call or Text Messenger, Whats App, Telegram, and there shall also be a Digital Briefcase for Visitors and Exhibitors

Due to corona, it is not possible to organise exhibitions on ground level. So, a new technology is developed to bring together exhibitors and visitors. People can come on this platform for doing business, getting knowledge and for networking as they do in real exhibitions. Visitors can visit from all over India and Globally.

Virtual exhibitions are changing the way we do business today. This is the technology of the future. We need to understand the basic concepts of virtual conferences and trade fairs.

If we remember that 20 years ago people were not accepting the concept of e-commerce, but now e-commerce is about 20% of the total market. Similarly, people will have to adopt this technology of doing business in future.

Virtual exhibitions and trade fairs are very economical and cost-effective, saving time, virtually meeting top management people, connecting with customers easily from your office and many more.

It is also true that virtual expos cannot replace actual shows. But in the current situation, it is not possible for ground performance in the next one year.

Things are changing very fast. And we need to change over time. Now virtual expo is the need of present time. We understand the current economic situation and recession in the market. But we need to find ways to promote our products and services.