India’s first web3 app store, kicks off Dapps Bharat Tour with Mumbai

New Delhi/Mumbai, January 27, 2023: Dapps.co, India’s first web3 app store, is launching the Dapps Bharat Tour to bring the power of decentralization and blockchain to users across the country.

Dapps Bharat Tour is an initiative designed to promote widespread usage of web3 technology in India. The tour is focused on educating and raising awareness about the benefits and capabilities of web3 among the Indian population, with the ultimate goal of increasing adoption of this technology. This includes showcasing various decentralized applications(dApps) that are built on web3 and how they can help improve various aspects of life such as online security, digital identity, and financial services. The tour will also provide resources and support for developers and entrepreneurs looking to build on web3 in India.

The event will be graced by ManharGaregrat, FounderBlockSecure Technology Labs, Hitesh Malviya Founder, IBCDAO, Ankur Vaid, Reflexical& Unit Network, Himanshu Sharma, Head of Security, 5ire Blockchain, Mohit Madan, CEO and Co-Founder, Dapps and UniFarm,Tarusha Mittal, COO, and Co-Founder, Dapps and UniFarm and many more.

On the announcement of Dapps Bharat Tour, Ms. Tarusha Mittal, COO, and Cofounder of UniFarm and Dapps, said “We are delighted to start the Dapps Bharat Tour in the financial hub of India, where we have seen the most interest in Web3. Our aim is to create a unified Web3 ecosystem throughout India, one that is not restricted to metropolitan areas. We strongly believe that the next level of growth will be driven by every district in India and make it the Web3 leader globally.”

The event has been attracting considerable enthusiasm as it promises to be a one-of-its-kind event in India. Attendees will be able to interact with industry experts and gain insight into the most promising aspects of the decentralized web.

Further, Mr. Pratik Gauri, Co-Founder and CEO, 5ire Chain , said, We are thrilled to be working with Dapps.co to help make India a leader in Web3 adoption. Dapps.co is a platform that offers users access to decentralized applications and services, helping to make the Web3 experience seamless and accessible. With their support, we look forward to providing innovative solutions that will enable India’s growth in the Web3 space. We are confident that our collaboration with Dapps.co will help bridge the gap between traditional technology and decentralized technology, and create an environment where users can safely and securely access Web3 applications.

The Dapps Bharat Tour, co-sponsored by 5ire blockchain and community partners UniFarm and Desi Crypto, will take place on January 28th, 2023 at DevXin Andheri East, Mumbai. The event will start at 2:30 p.m. and will consist of workshops, sessions, and discussion on Web3, followed by games, giveaways and snacks.

To register and attend the event, visit https://lu.ma/dappsmumbai