India’s Largest Apparel Industry Body CMAI Marks its Diamond Jubilee with a Mnemonic Logo

Mumbai, April 26, 2023:Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) has entered the 60th glorious year of being a catalyst for the Indian apparel industry, the milestone year was commemorated by the unveiling of the CMAI ‘60 Years’ Diamond Jubilee logo by the hands of Mr. CemAltan, President, International Apparel Federation (IAF) – headquartered in Netherlands at the CMAI FAB Show 2023.

Dignitaries present at the inauguration were Rajesh Masand, President, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI); Naveen Sainani – Chairman, FAB Committee; and Mukesh Jain, Chairman, VSF; Mohan Sadhwani, Executive Director, CMAI;Premal Udani – Chairman, Board of Trustees

Rohit Munjal – Vice President, CMAI; Jayesh Shah – Vice President, CMAI ; Santosh Kataria – secretary, CMAI ; Ankur Gadia – Hon Treasurer, CMAI ; Paresh Shah – JTHon Treasurer Rahul Mehta, Chief Mentor, CMAI; among others.

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is the most representative association of the Indian apparel industry having over 4000 members and serving more than 20,000 Retailers. Its Membership consists of Manufacturers, Exporters, Brands, and ancillary industry.

CMAI advocates regarding policies and also guides and encourages its members on ESG related matters and initiatives. In 2019, CMAI launched the SU.RE initiative to encourage members to embrace sustainability.

Established six decades ago, CMAI has contributed immensely towards development of the industry. In 1978, CMAI had led the creation of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC). CMAI is also authorised by the Government of India to issue Certificate of Origin (Non-Preferential) to Exporters.

CMAI is the only Indian Association that represents the entire Indian Apparel Industry & Trade on prestigious international forums such as International Apparel Federation (IAF) headquartered in Netherlands.