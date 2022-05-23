India’s Largest Car Dealership Network, Group Landmark, Forays Into Punjab

LUDHIANA, 23 May 2022: Group Landmark, which operates the largest car dealership network in India, has announced its foray into Punjab with the launch of two new Landmark showrooms in the state. The first of the two new Jeep Landmark showrooms in Punjab is located in Ludhiana whereas the second one is located in Jalandhar. The company celebrated its entry into yet another new market with the unveiling of the all-new Jeep Meridian SUV which was recently launched with an introductory price range of ₹29.9 lakh to ₹36.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This made-in-India and made-for-India three-row Jeep SUV was showcased at the Landmark Jeep showroom in Ludhiana at an event that was attended by popular singer Jassi Gill along with Garima Misra, MD, and Renuka Dudeja, CMO of Group Landmark.

Commenting on the launch of the two new Landmark showrooms in Punjab, Sanjay Thakker, Chairman and Founder, Group Landmark, said, “Since 1998, Group Landmark’s sole focus has been to offer car buyers in the country a novel experience. It is this focus that has allowed the company to grow into a behemoth in the industry, backed by a vast network of the finest car dealerships across the country. As we continue on this journey of growth, foraying into Punjab was the obvious choice: the state is brimming with potential, thanks to the growing affluence of the residents of the region. The Jeep Meridian, already being celebrated for its adventurous sophistication, then, was the perfect vehicle to announce Group Landmark’s entry in the state.”

Group Landmark’s entry into the Punjab automotive market has started with the launch of two Landmark Jeep dealerships: one in Jalandhar and another in Ludhiana. The Jalandhar showroom, located on GT Road, is spread across a total area of 12,000 sq. ft. Whereas the Ludhiana showroom is spread across a total area of 8,000 sq. ft.

The Jeep Meridian brings with it a unique blend of adventure and sophistication that is underpinned by advanced architecture, scintillating design, powerful technical specifications, and several segment-leading features including completely independent front and rear suspension setup with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) technology, best cooling performance, etc.

The Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that generates 125 kW (170 HP) at 3,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 350 Nm available between 1,750-2,500 rpm. Both available trims, i.e. Limited and Limited (O), are available with the 4×2 front-wheel drive and a choice between a six-speed manual transmission and a nine-speed automatic transmission. A nine-speed automatic transmission with the 4×4 all-wheel drive is also available in the Limited (O) trim.