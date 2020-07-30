India’s largest video shopping platform Bulbul and GoNuts announce partnership to bring rural India closer to celebrities

Mumbai, 30th July 2020, GoNuts, a Mumbai based start-up that connects fans to their favourite celebrities via authentic & personalized video messages and experiences and Bulbul, India’s first and leading video shopping platform, today announced their partnership to bring celebrity video greetings available to the larger Indian diaspora.

Fandom is huge in secondary and tertiary markets In India and under the partnership, customers on the Bulbul platform can now get a celebrity shoutouts and also an opportunity to use celebrities to promote small businesses using the GoNuts compelling catalogue of artists. GoNuts has been mesmerising fans with short personalised video messages from their favourite celebrities. The collaboration will enable GoNuts and Bulbul to reinforce their presence to the larger Bharat audience as they make further inroads into Tier II, III and IV towns with this offering.

Announcing the partnership, Vinamra Pandiya, Co-Founder, GoNuts said, “The offering of personalised celebrity video messaging by Gonuts is tailor-made for a wider Indian diaspora and we could not think of a better partner than BulBul to introduce our unique offering to millions of their customers just before the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan. We believe this partnership will go a long way to introduce celebrity-led video products to celebrity crazed Bharat audience”.

Sachin Bhatia, Co-Founder and CEO, Bulbul said, “We are excited to partner with GoNuts to bring personalised celebrity video greetings to our Bharat audience. This is a part of our roadmap to add services / non-physical products to our category mix. Given that our audience is a video first demographic we are sure they will love to have personalised greetings sent to their loved ones from their favourite celebrities”.

GoNuts has a portfolio of over 500 celebrities across categories like films, television, sports and music, amongst others, available on its platform. This gives users a diverse range of celebrities to choose from to convey personalized messages to their loved ones. The platform has leading celebrities including Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, Talat Aziz, Shibani Kashyap, Daboo Ratnani, Sivamani, Ankit Bathla, Shivin Narang, Jonty Rhodes, Lance Klusener, Ranveer Brar and Vicky Ratnani.