India’s leading brands Nykaa and Femina come together for the 7th edition of the iconic Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards

India 12th December 2022: India’s most preferred beauty and lifestyle destination, Nykaa, and India’s leading women’s brand Femina, have come together yet again for the 7th edition of the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards. Both these brands are trendsetters in the beauty space, and the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards are making a grand comeback after a hiatus of two years. The stellar awards show will be hosted on December 13, 2022, showcasing the theme ‘The League of Glampions’.

The Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards will set new standards for the segment, being extra glamorous, thrilling, and more inclusive, as the most-loved beauty brands and products across categories battle it out to win. Starting with a nine-week voting phase where over 1 lakh enthusiastic users voted for their favorites from over 100 brands and 150 products, now it will be the esteemed jury that will determine the final winners.

The jury for these much-awaited awards includes Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO of Nykaa, whose leadership has propelled Nykaa into a multi-brand omnichannel beauty, fashion, and lifestyle-focused retail business, Ambika Muttoo, Editor-in-Chief of Femina, who has been instrumental in breathing new life into the 63-year-old heritage brand, Malaika Arora, Actor, Host & Entrepreneur, Sandhya Sekhar, the most sought-after makeup artist in Bollywood, Celebrity Dermatologist Dr. Jaishree Sharad, the only Indian to sit on the Board of Directors of the International Society of Dermatologic Surgery, Sushant Divgikr aka Rani KoHENur, Pop Culture & LGBTQIA+ Icon and a multi-talented artiste known for their singing, performances, motivational speaking and more, Photographer Rahul Jhangiani, who has lensed campaigns for leading fashion and beauty brands, and Content Creator Juhi Godambe Jain, who is known for her fun and relatable beauty and fashion content on Instagram. These stellar panelists will come together to try, swatch, and determine which of the beauty brands and products are deserving of the awards and the glory.

These jury members will be supported by influencer jury members from Mumbai and Delhi. The Mumbai panel includes names such as Aanam C, Shantanu Dhopé, Debasree Banerjee, Simmy Goraya, ShivShakti Sachdev, Natasha Patel, and Aashna Hegde. Influencer panelists from Delhi include Chetali Chadha, Nitibha Kaul, Srishti Bhatia, Shraddha Gurung, Rasna Bhasin, and Sukhmani Bedi.

