India’s Leading CSR platform Goodera to host Karma Summit India ‘Co- Creating a New Normal’

Goodera.com, the tech platform that unifies the CSR Lifecycle for companies in India and abroad, is hosting global visionaries of the CSR and volunteering community at their flagship event Karma Summit on Nov 25-26 2020 on the theme ‘Co-Creating A New Normal’.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only united the world through a global crisis, it has also brought together individuals and corporates who have made the world a better place during these trying times. Their contributions, whether in disaster relief work, charitable or product donations and real/virtual volunteering of both time and expertise have considerably contained the impact of the global pandemic for local communities, individuals.

The event will provide opportunities to discuss strategic solutions for the post-pandemic period through the lens of cross-cutting issues such as gender, technology for good and the challenges of investing in healthcare infrastructure in India. The summit will also help assess the expected impact of the pandemic on our ability to move towards the SDGs 2030.

At the Karma Summit, corporate leaders can gain insights on how to keep employees engaged in CSR and Volunteering activities; non-profits can connect with corporates and get guidance from experts on strategies to evolve amidst the pandemic, and HR Teams can find opportunities for meaningful employee engagement and resources for COVID relief.

Among the over 30 renowned speakers across the pharma, tech, auto, NGOs and health sectors are Supriya Singh (Head – Corporate Social Responsibility, Tata Communications), Sakina Baker (Head – CSR, Philips India Pvt. Ltd), Deepak Prabhu Matti (Core committee Head, Cognizant Foundation), Archana Sahay (CSR Head- APJ, Dell Technologies) and Susan Ferguson UN Women Representative for India. The Keynote Address will be given by Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

“This summit brings under one platform, some of the most pressing conversations that impact how companies visualize and implement CSR and Volunteering initiatives for 2020 and beyond which the session on ‘Business with Purpose- A Changing Boardroom Discussion’ will address. From our panellists and speakers, you will learn how to create multi-stakeholder partnerships that accelerate and deepen the ability to transform a region. We encourage you to attend the summit and take back something from it that will help you transform at least one life for the better,” said Abhishek Humbad, Founder & CEO, Goodera.

The summit will culminate with the Karma Awards that will felicitate individuals and organizations that have created a meaningful social impact by giving back to the community during the pandemic. The Jury members include established leaders in the CSR and Volunteering sector in India.

To register for the summit, click here: https://goodera.com/in/karma-summit/