India’s leading online Baby Care brand BeyBee expands operations by Entering into offline retail with Pan India Presence

BeyBee, a leading online Baby Care and Mom Care brand in India offering a large pool of high-quality, vegan, toxin, and paraben-free products, is now foraying into modern retail by going offline. Witnessing 4X growth in its customer base in the last few years, the home grown brand is all set to launch its offline market business and thereby establish a leading stance across India.

The company started its operations with INR 20,000; however, following the immense growth it achieved over the years, it had a profitable turnover of INR 20 Cr last year and is now aiming to achieve a revenue target of INR 100 Cr by 2022. To attain this objective, it is also planning to raise funds in the coming months from leading investors. Available on Amazon and Flipkart, BeyBee sells a wide array of products, including baby dry sheets – which are also the highest-selling product – followed by water-based baby wipes, cucumber baby wipes, baby sunscreen, baby lotion, baby oil, and mom care products, among others. Besides BeyBee company also has a wide range of personal care brand called Newish

Commenting on the expansion, Shish Kharesiya, Founder of BeyBee, said, “At Bey Bee, we have always remained committed to manufacturing and delivering safe and natural baby care products to parents to keep their babies healthy and comfortable throughout the day. We are happy to share that we have grown immensely over the years of our successful online operations in India, and are now set to expand our presence by going offline. So far, the journey has been super exciting for us with high customer satisfaction levels. We will continue to add more new products to our existing portfolio and ensure a seamless shopping experience for our customers in the times to come.”

BeyBee performs rigorous quality checks and audits at every stage of product development before the final product is delivered to the customer. There is also a research team that ensures that all products are innovative, safe, and comfortable for babies, preventing them from rashes and other skin infections. The brand has even received Australian Allergic Certified ,Toxin-Free Certification, PETA certification, along with FDA approval for its natural and made-safe products. Currently, BeyBee Dry Sheets are one of the brand’s most popular products, which are made with advanced mechanisms responsible for their unmatched quality.