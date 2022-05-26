India’s Leading Parenting Platform Babychakra launches India’s First Baby-Safe Product Range Co-Created with Mothers and Doctors

Mumbai, May 25 2022 – India’s most trusted parenting platform BabyChakra enters into the product segment by launching India’s first phenoxyethanol and fragrance free baby-range featuring 13 products. In a first-of-its-kind launch, it is where the products have been co-created with the help of its community of mothers and doctors. All the products are clinically tested, made with Organic and 100% Natural ingredients and no toxins or chemicals are involved in the process to give babies the perfect hydration and nourishment.

This range of 13 Products is vegan, cruelty-free, free from all toxins and includes Nourishing Lip Balm Duo, Natural Foaming Handwash, Natural Vapor Patch, Mosquito Repellent Patch, Moisturizing Baby Body Wash, Natural Strengthening Baby Shampoo, BabyChakra’s Natural Foaming Wash & Shampoo. Strengthening Baby Hair Oil, Nourishing Baby Massage Oil, Organic Coconut Oil, Tummy Relief Roll-on, After Bite Roll-on and Natural Mosquito Repellent Body Spray.

Here’s a complete list of products that the new BabyChakra range offers:

BabyChakra’s Moisturizing Baby Body Wash is built with Lipid Layer Enhancers & USDA Certified Ingredients to strengthen the baby’s skin barrier while providing deep nourishment to the skin. This helps their skin to stay supple, soft, hydrated and nourished. Crafted with the best of Organics and Natural Ingredients like Moringa & Pumpkin Seed Oil that are nutrient-dense & rich in antioxidants, this baby wash has no nasty toxins or chemicals at all. What’s more, is that it is co-created with Paediatricians & Dermatologically Tested to be completely safe for your baby.

Make bathing time fun with BabyChakra’s Natural Foaming Wash & Shampoo. Not only it is FDA Approved but also built with Osmoprotection which helps in hydration and provides moisturizer for your baby’s delicate skin. This Made Safe Certified formulation is crafted with Nutrient-Dense Natural & Organic ingredients. Organic Vanilla calms down your baby while taking a bath, Aloe Vera soothes and has anti-inflammatory properties, and Organic Coconut Oil is an excellent moisturizer for your baby’s hair & skin.

Give your babies the best massages with the BabyChakra’s Nourishing Baby Massage Oil. It is crafted with all-natural ingredients and no artificial fragrances at all and has a unique blend of Organic & 100% Natural Oils like Moringa along with Avocado, Almond, Organic Saffron & Organic Sesame that deeply nourish and protect your baby’s skin. It also has excellent soothing, wound-healing, and anti-inflammatory properties that strengthen the skin barrier.

Good hair and a healthy scalp go hand in hand – which is why BabyChakra’s Natural Strengthening Baby Shampoo is clinically tested to give 2X Stronger Hair while gently cleansing your little one’s scalp without stripping away any natural oils. Crafted with the goodness of Organics and Natural Ingredients like Hibiscus, Organic Curry Leaf and Sandalwood which are rich in vitamins & minerals, this shampoo is free from all the harmful chemicals and toxins. It also balances the pH of the scalp to keep it nourished, healthy, and moisturized.

The Nourishing Lip Balm Duo is a strawberry oil lip balm for babies and a naturally tinted deep nourishing lip balm for moms! A baby’s delicate lips need daily gentle protection from the external environment and a mom’s lips need that extra nourishment & hydration to make them soft & plump with a rose tint that comes from natural extracts. Keeping the different needs of baby and mom in mind, our Nourishing Lip Balm Duo is specially formulated with the highest standards of care, safety, and a lot of testing. It’s certified toxin & cruelty-free & built to give deep moisturization for up to 12 hours.

BabyChakra’s Natural Foaming Handwash for kids & babies is made up of all the organic goodness and none of the nasty toxins. The Natural Foaming Handwash has an ultra-mild formulation that is tough on germs with 99.9% Germ Protection but gentle on your baby’s delicate hands. Since it is Sulphate, Triclosan, BHT Free, it is ideal for repeated use throughout the day. The fun part? It automatically foams the handwash for your little one AND it smells of mangoes.

Give your baby a healthy scalp with BabyChakra’s Strengthening Baby Hair Oil which has USDA Certified ingredients and is clinically tested to give your baby 2x stronger hair. It is crafted with a unique blend of 17 nourishing oils extracted from Organics & 100% Natural Ingredients. The Omega-rich Baobab Oil, Organic Marula Oil, Peach Oil, Almond Oil and Avocado Oil nourish your baby’s scalp and keep away the flaky dryness. This hair oil not only promotes hair growth but also keeps the tough tangles away.

Every parent’s dream of soft, supple skin and shiny, healthy hair for their baby has become possible because of BabyChakra’s Organic Coconut Oil. It is extracted from the fresh milk of raw coconut – without any chemicals in it and is extra virgin, cold-pressed, 100% unrefined, non-deodorized and unbleached. The Organic Coconut Oil for Babies hydrates and moisturizes the skin & hair, relieves dry irritated itchy skin from any rashes and soothes any sores or inflammation on the skin. Regular use also prevents the scalp from having flaky skin.

BabyChakra’s 100% Natural Vapour Patch is India’s 1st Natural Vapour Patch for Babies and Kids and provides up to an 8-hour relief patch from nasal congestion and is made of Natural Ingredients like Eucalyptus Oil & Peppermint Oil. The toxin-free, non-greasy 100% Natural Vapour Patch is easy to use & highly effective. Its long-lasting formulation completely clears the congestion on the use which ensures you and your baby get a sound sleep through the night.

BabyChakra’s Natural Mosquito Repellent Body Spray gives your little one up to 8-Hour of Effective Protection from disease-causing mosquitoes. It is crafted with 100% Natural & Organic Actives like Lemongrass which contains Citronella Oil is known for its powerful mosquito-repelling properties, Tulsi which is a natural mosquito repellent with antimicrobial properties, and Aloe Vera which has skin-soothing and hydrating properties. It not only protects your little one from dangerous mosquitoes but also keeps their skin hydrated so that they can enjoy their playtime as much as they want.

BabyChakra’s After Bite Roll-On is built with Made Safe Certified formulation of Organic & Natural Oils to relieve your baby from the discomfort of itchiness, redness & inflammation from insect bites. Our After Bite Roll On has the goodness of Lavender Oil, Calendula Oil, and Chamomile Oil – all of which are excellent ingredients to not only soothe but also calm your baby’s irritated skin.

BabyChakra’s 100% Natural Mosquito Repellent Patches for kids provides up to 24-hour protection patch that is not only waterproof but also stain-free. It is made of Natural Ingredients like Citronella Oil & Lemongrass Oil. The toxin & DEET-free 100% Natural Mosquito Repellent Patch is easy to use & highly effective. Its long-lasting protection ensures your baby stays shielded for 24 hours from insects that cause Dengue, Chikungunya & Malaria and the best part is that your kids can use these badges because of their fun and cute design!

Say bye to Tummy troubles with BabyChakra’s Tummy Relief Roll-On as it is crafted with Made Safe Certified formulation of Organic & Natural Oils like Hing Oil, Ginger Oil & Fennel Oil. They especially work to relieve your baby’s tummy aches and discomfort due to bloating, gas & acid-reflux issues. This helps in calming down your baby and leads to peaceful sleep for both the baby and the parents.